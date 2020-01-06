Global nutrition powerhouse Herbalife Nutrition has partnered with Sukarya Foundation for its third Casa Herbalife Program in India to support underprivileged children with nutritious mid-day meals. The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Intervention for Education on Wheels [EOW] Children will provide nutritious mid-day meals to children to address nutritional requirement of the marginalized children studying under the Education on Wheels [EOW] Project across four slum locations in New Delhi.



The Education on Wheels [EOW] program for 200 underprivileged slum children in Delhi will work towards providing early education, pre-schooling, mainstreaming with formal school, health and nutrition care. The intervention will address and meet the nutritional requirements of children between the age of 6-12, to prevent conditions such as anaemia and malnutrition. The engagement aims to build the strong physical foundation for children to lead a healthier life.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India, said, “We are proud to support the future generation with good nutrition through this initiative. Herbalife Nutrition Foundation recognizes every child’s right to good nutrition and works to provide healthy meals to over hundreds and thousands of children across the globe. This association will help children in need with mid-day meals that will help meet their energy and nutrition requirement.”



In India, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation has partnered with Smile Foundation and SOS Villages of India to provide good nutrition to more than 2000 children in need.



Casa Herbalife Nutrition Program was founded in 1998 with the vision to provide under-privileged children with nutritious meals, education and opportunity to succeed and live better lives. The foundation works with programs in more than 50 countries across the globe to improve the lives of underprivileged children.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition – changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs – since 1980.



Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams. Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.



Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.