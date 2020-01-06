Among the success stories that have driven the fame and prestige of ‘Twin City’ Thane, Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road is the largest residential and commercial mixed-used integrated township community. Within this, the Hiranandani Business Park (HBP) offers the perfect work-life balance and houses some of the most prominent blue-chip companies, banks, and MNCs. Even as Thane morphs into a global city, with workspaces keeping pace with residential spaces in terms of global level amenities and world-class features, the year 2020 brings in a positive new development for workspace seekers: the launch of ‘Quantum’, a premium workspace comprising two buildings offering Grade office spaces.



A strategically designed commercial project that offers best-in-class office spaces, ‘Quantum’ has been crafted to be perfect for modern-day corporate environment. Every floor has been thoughtfully constructed, with twin offerings of large floor plates and an open span design, which embellished with design and architecture that ensures ample natural light, this is a project that inspires simplistic aesthetics. Ideally located within Hiranandani Business Park, Thane businesses that make ‘Quantum’ the base will thrive in an environment that will combine innovative, well-equipped and collaborative workspaces; while also offering various retail and entertainment options.



The total development at Quantum is approx. 6,00,000 sq. ft., and it offers floor plate efficiency up to 65 percent of BUA (Built-Up Area). With amenities like advanced CCTV surveillance, the LB + UB + Ground + 25 Floors project offers the floor-to-floor height of 4.2 meters. It has 12 high-speed elevators with 2 service elevators and 2 parking elevators. You will step into this world-class office space through fully air-conditioned designer entrance lobbies.



Among the plus points that ‘Quantum’ offers is being the right location – it is situated in a district that offers superior connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway as Ghodbunder Road links both. This makes it suitable for the human resources that will power business houses that operate from ‘Quantum’, Hiranandani Business Park Thane, for an easy commute via public transport including the suburban rail network, as also the upcoming metro. ‘Quantum’ lies adjacent to ‘The Walk’, which is Hiranandani Estate Thane’s high street shopping hub.



“For those who opt to make Thane their workplace, Hiranandani Business Park offers a plethora of location-based advantages. It offers high levels of convenience given that all essentials are available right at the doorstep. Businesses opting for ‘Quantum’ will be making a wise choice when it comes to the perfect destination for business,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is Co-founder and MD, Hiranandani Group.



Developed by Hiranandani Group, Hiranandani Estate a mega township is part of a success story that has continually pioneered newer technologies, bold design and precision engineering to create a landmark residential townships and commercial complexes. The Hiranandani Business Park, Thane has conceptualized a work culture that goes beyond just business, and ‘Quantum’ is the attest offering that will make this a reality.



Thane’s Ghodbunder Road offers connectivity across various modes, be it road, the upcoming metro or waterways. The cross linking connectivity offered by these slew of infrastructure projects will facilitate the linkages to the interiors and peripheral locations of MMR. This development leads to decentralization of commercial spaces driving more workspaces floating in the nearby location offering walk to work opportunity. Given this, the real estate hub of Ghodbunder Road, Thane has off late witnessed not just consolidation from across Mumbai city, suburbs and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), but also the growth of commercial spaces within Thane, with ‘built to suit’ and ‘ready to use plug and play’ as also ‘retail office spaces’.



Reinforcing the decision of making the ‘Twin City’ of Thane the preferred choice for business growth include large corporate entities, MNCs and business houses, looking at incorporating proximity to nature into luxurious city life. Given present-day’s fast-paced world, it makes perfect sense to opt for optimum utilization of time.



