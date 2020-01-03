With a vision to blur geographical boundaries and make every occasion special for the families of non-residential Indians, GiftstoIndia24x7 – one of India’s premier e-commerce gifting platform, announced expansion of its distribution channel to over 1500+ locations in India. From Sending chocolates to India to sending Wedding gifts to India, it is an one stop destination for all gifting needs. Along with metropolitan cities, the portal will now deliver products across Tier II and Tier III markets Offering over 20, 000 gift options on their website is trailblazing the Indian gifting space by providing top-notch services at an unbeatable value.



Harnessing the power of a strong distribution channel along with over two decades of experience in the space, GiftstoIndia24x7 has been spreading the cheer and making gifting easily accessible for all non-residential Indians. Be It birthday gift for sister in India, Anniversary gifts for parents in India or Gifts for girlfriend in India, Giftstondia24X7 has options for all. The portal has a user-friendly interface which allows NRIs to select from a wide range of gifting options, which are suited to spread happiness on a normal day or to delight a special one on occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Diwali, Christmas, Daughter’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Eid amongst others. The gifts are well categorized and the user can browse through gift options either as per the occasion or as per relation they share with the receiver of the gift. GiftstoIndia24x7 goes one step ahead to enhance user accessibility and offers 24 hours customer service throughout the year to serve users across all time-zones while making them feel closer to home by timely gift deliveries.



The platform has a wide range of gift options which include basics like chocolates, flowers, greeting cards, Indian sweets, mugs, photo-frames as well as personalized options like heart-shaped flower arrangements, personalized calendars, two-tiers wedding cakes, beauty-hampers, select-experiences and dining vouchers to name a few. With an aim to spread smiles, in addition to a great distribution network and quality gifting options, GiftstoIndia24x7, offers options like delivery within four hours, same day delivery as well as midnight delivery options for select gift products.



Talking about the recent expansion in distribution, Amit Desai, CEO & Founder, GiftstoIndia24x7, said, “At GiftstoIndia24x7, it is our constant endeavour to ‘deliver smiles across miles’ and ensure that distance is not a roadblock in any relation. We have been a part of the gifting space for over two decades and we strongly believe that our product line, timely deliveries, channel of distribution, quality customer service and unbeatable price points make us the one-stop destination for all gifting needs. The expansion of our distribution network is yet another step to ensure that non-residential Indians feel connected to their families despite the geographical distance and accessibility. Our vision is to cater to all NRI gifting needs while spreading joy.”



Abundant variety of gift options coupled with the latest trends to choose from, GiftstoIndia24x7 has established its position as the most chosen gifting portal for non-residential Indians. Staying ahead of its game in the gifting space, GiftstoIndia24x7 is the premier e-commerce portal which is offering services in all cities across India.

About GiftstoIndia24x7



Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non – residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same day delivery and mid-night delivery options. The e-commerce platform delivers has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24X7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.