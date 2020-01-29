With easy EMI plans at your disposal, making big-ticket purchases, be it appliances or other products, is now easier than ever before. However, remedying even the smallest instance of damage/breakdown of your appliance can put pressure on your finances. For example, if your AC is damaged, you may end up spending a considerably high amount on its repairs.



Thankfully, you have an alternative. Instead of financing these out-of-warranty expenses out of your pocket, simply sign up for Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions from Bajaj Finserv, offered through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited to enjoy extensive coverage. You can opt for specific protection plans based on the appliances you own. These plans keep you financially secure by providing assistance in case your home appliances, kitchen appliances, and other valuables suffer damage or loss due to accidents, fire, riots, breakdowns or theft. Here are few of the many Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions that you should know about.



TV Insurance

The TV Insurance plan by Bajaj Finserv allows you to secure your television set against a variety of unforeseen instances that may cause damage or loss to the home entertainment appliance. The plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a premium of just Rs. 399 for a year

year Assistance in case the television set suffers loss or damage due to a mechanical/electrical breakdown, theft, fire or accidental damage



AC Insurance

The AC Insurance plan saves you against expenses on repairs or replacement of your insured air conditioner in case it suffers damage or loss due to any of the reasons covered under the plan. It offers the following benefits:

Coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a premium of just Rs. 399 for a year

Financial coverage in case your Air Conditioner suffers an accidental damage/loss due to breakdown, fire, theft, or any other reason as per the policy.

Coverage for replacement cost up to maximum sum insured or the invoice value, whichever is lower.



Washing Machine Insurance

With Washing Machine Insurance, you can avail coverage if your appliance suffers loss or damage and needs to be repaired. Here is what the plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 35,000 at a premium of just Rs. 199 for a year

Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs



Kitchen Appliances Insurance

Kitchen Appliances Insurance is a comprehensive cover for all your kitchen appliances like microwaves, chimneys, fruit juicers, mixers, grinders, inductions cooktops, rice cookers, blenders and more. Below are some prominent features of the plan:

Coverage of up to Rs. 25,000 at a premium of just Rs. 499 for a year

Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs



Opting for these plans is a hassle-free, all online process. All you need to do is fill in the online application form and pay the premium via UPI, net banking, credit/debit card or an e-wallet as per your convenience. The category includes over 80 products that are customised to suit your specific needs.

