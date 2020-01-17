Gemstoneuniverse won the “Best in Jyotish Gemstones Therapy” award for its exceptional products and services and its efforts to bring standardization in the field of Jyotish Gemstones therapy at The India Excellence Awards-IEA 2019 for excellence and performance held last month in Bangalore. The award was presented by well-known Super Model and Bollywood Actress-Bipasha Basu, who was the Chief Guest at the IEA 2019.



The awardees were selected by an eminent jury consisting of industry doyens, academicians, prominent businessmen, consumer surveys and other prominent members of the society. Gemstoneuniverse’s stood out with its best practices and their mission to impart relevant and correct information and empowering interested individuals with powerful life transforming knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Keshavan C – Gemstoneuniverse Core Team Member & Assistant Boutique Manager said, “This award affirms and strengthens the belief in the Gemstoneuniverse Mission, Vision, Values and gives us faith in our vision to Empower individuals to leverage there, “Now” and to move to higher levels by harnessing the powers of true Jyotish Gemstones and Jyotish Gemstones Therapy.”

Mr. Shariyar Mehkeri, Gemstoneuniverse added, “This award comes as a reminder that we are on the right path as set by our mentors Guruji Shrii Arnav & Abhijita Kulshrestha. It inspires us to keep upgrading our knowledge, services and at the same time be steadfast and truthful to our motto of- Deo Amabiles Et Hominibus– Pleasing to God and to Men.”



As an ICA- International Colored Gemstone Association Member, Gemstoneuniverse is among 700 top leaders in the global gem industry from 47 countries, including suppliers, miners, cutting experts and museums to name a few experts in the field. Gemstoneuniverse is the leading retailer that buys natural unheated Gemstones online and has the world’s largest boutique store exclusively dedicated to Jyotish Gemstones in Bangalore-the Silicon Valley of India.

You can know more about Gemstoneuniverse-The Gold Standard in Planetary Gemology at www.gemstoneuniverse.com



