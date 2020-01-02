Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to jointly host the 11th edition of ‘Sustainability 4.0 Awards’ to recognize the efforts of companies on a national platform setting the standards for the future of organizations. The awards are scheduled on June 11, 2020, in Mumbai. The awards process aims to recognize excellence in sustainable development among organizations by providing a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability.
Speaking about its association with Frost & Sullivan over the years, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, said, “Success breeds more success and nothing amplifies successful behavior more than recognition in a framework of aspiration. We at TERI are proud to partner with Frost & Sullivan in this initiative to recognize best practices in sustainability. The Sustainability 4.0 Awards reflect our common commitment to provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability and to honor the efforts of businesses to meet and to better these benchmarks. We look forward to having you with us on this journey, which would lead to a better future for all of us.”
The Renewable Energy (RE) Consumption Index developed by TERI aims to recognize the transition to RE by the industry while aligning with India’s commitments under the Paris Agreement. It will capture a site’s direct energy consumption in its operations and allied processes within the value chain. This Index will be offered to the applicants in this year’s edition of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards.
The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is a leading think tank dedicated to conducting research for sustainable development of India and the Global South. TERI was established in 1974 as an information center on energy issues. However, over the following decades, it made a mark as a research institute, whose policy and technology solutions transformed people’s lives and the environment. TERI’s key focus lies in promoting clean energy, water management, pollution management, sustainable agriculture, and climate resilience. TERI’s Council for Business Sustainability connects its research work with the corporate sector. The Council guides the Indian corporates to frame and implement their sustainability agenda.
