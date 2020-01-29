Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, starts the new year with the launch of an exclusive boutique with Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata. This is the second Forevermark Boutique in the city, which exclusively retails Forevermark diamonds in a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected natural diamonds, while Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation is known for offering innovative jewellery to its customers. The solidarity of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration to offer hallmark diamond jewellery with the assurance of having the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds at the Forevermark Boutique.

Adorned with beautiful Forevermark jewellery, actress Mouni Roy who graced the occasion said, “It is truly an honour to associate with Forevermark and Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation to launch their exclusive boutique in Kolkata. Knowing that each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique identification number, is natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced makes me feel extra special to wear this beautiful piece of jewellery today. I am sure all the gorgeous women of Kolkata will adore these stunning diamond pieces.”

Highlighting the partnership, Mr. Pramod Dugar, Chairman, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation said, “With the success of the first boutique, we are proud to launch the second Forevermark boutique at Salt Lake City. It is our privilege to be associated with a trustworthy brand like Forevermark that provides you with the most genuine, natural and beautiful diamonds, while we are known for our quality, creativity and integrity. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs will further increase our credibility with our customers as well as enhance our designs. This is a huge milestone for us to achieve along with Forevermark and we look forward to many more such associations.”

Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark said, “Forevermark is proud to associate with Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation to launch the second Forevermark boutique in Kolkata. The beauty of the association is that we share similar brand value and ethos. With the launch of this exclusive Forevermark boutique, we aim to provide customers a modern retail experience by displaying the best mix of traditional and contemporary collections that the brand has to offer. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with them.”

Mr. Prayas Dugar, MD, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation said, “We are associated with Forevermark since day 1 & it is our privilege to have opened the second exclusive store with them. He also added that it’s a team effort and we are glad that our IGJC family is so energetic & enthusiastic without which expansion becomes impossible.”

Mr. Pratik Dugar, Director, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation said, “We are glad to open second such store format in the city, we plan to expand more in coming years in Kolkata and in Eastern region such as Guwahati, Ranchi etc.”

The boutique houses all the exquisite Forevermark collections including the Millemoi, Black Label Collection, Tribute, Half Carat Collection, Rac & Stac, the Close Setting Collection, to name a few. Along with these collections, the boutique will also offer loose stones. Visit the store at City Centre I, Salt Lake, Block- G, Ground Floor (near Starbucks), Kolkata.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity. For details on Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com or call 1800 2102121

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com



About Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation

Eternity is captured in each beautifully crafted piece of jewellery from IGJC. Three generations together led by the pioneer, Punam Chand Dugar and under the stewardship of Pramod Dugar, IGJC is now spreading its wings of creativity under the guidance of Prayas & Pratik Dugar. IGJC has 8 stores in Kolkata and Bengal having Flagship store at 9b Wood street spread over 10,000 sq feet. They are also present in all the leading malls such as South City Mall, City Centre 1, City Centre 2 in Rajarhat, Vardaan Market, Howrah, Durgapur, Bagnan. They are the pioneered in Diamond, Gold, Polki, Jadau jewellery & are also associated with the leading brands such as Forevermark & Platinum.