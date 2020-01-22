FOGSI
|
FOGSI has announced its partnership with Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra to improve quality of care in private maternity services in Maharashtra. The initiative aims to establish a uniform mechanism for care in every private maternity care hospital, nursing home, and clinic and expects to cover all districts and municipal corporations in the state.
If the hospital is found compliant with the clinical (16) and Facility (10) standards achieving a score of 85% and 65% respectively, they would achieve LaQshya-Manyata certification from Public Health Department, GoM and FOGSI, a recognition of the excellence in maternity services.
LaQshya-Manyata is a giant leap forward in advancing maternal healthcare outcomes in the state. By addressing quality care in the private sector, the program complements other public sector efforts towards building a holistic health system – such that, no mother dies during child birth.
On the announcement, Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, President, FOGSI said, “Our endeavour, as private sector, is to complement India’s national maternal health priorities. Through LaQshya-Manyata, we are recognizing those providers who consistently deliver quality care during pregnancy and childbirth knowing that better, safer and respectful care will reach mothers. Together, through this partnership, we have come a step closer to providing access to quality care in every corner of the state, through a strong network of National Health Mission and Obgyn societies. We hope this will create a quality care momentum for other states to follow in the same direction.”
FOGSI
The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) is the professional organization representing practitioners of obstetrics and gynecology in India. With 252 member societies and over 36,000 individual members spread over the length and breadth of the country, FOGSI exists to encourage and disseminate knowledge, education and research in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, to pilot and promote preventive and therapeutic services related to the practice of obstetrics and gynecology for betterment of the health of women and children in particular and the wellbeing of the community in general, to advocate the cause of reproductive health and rights and to support and protect the interest of practitioners of obstetrics and gynaecology in India.
Website: www.fogsi.org; http://www.maharashtralaqshayamanyata.org/
Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra
The PHD aims to provide adequate, qualitative, preventive and preventive health care services to the citizens of the State. In order to make the primary health facility more accessible, the department aims to make the medical institutions more accessible to the people through moving health centers, especially in areas lacking service and in remote districts. Some of the other objectives of the state includes –
Website: https://arogya.maharashtra.gov.in/
MSD for Mothers
This program was developed and is being funded by MSD for Mothers, MSD & Co.’s$500 million global initiative to help create a world where no woman dies giving life. They have been working towards the cause of quality maternity care through the Manyata program and other investments since 2013 in India.
Jhpiego is a non-profit global health leader and Johns Hopkins University affiliate that is saving lives, improving health and transforming futures. In partnership with national governments, health experts and local communities, Jhpiego builds health providers’ skills, and develops systems that save lives now and guarantee healthier futures for women and their families. For Manyata program, Jhpiego has been providing Technical Assistance to FOGSI to develop the QI standards, train the providers including monitoring and supportive supervision and developing a system for a sustainable and scalable QI/QA process.
Website: www.jhpiego.org
|
Sanaa Bhutani,
|
Bertha Rodrigues,
|Image Caption : L to R: Dr. Ameya Purandare, Assistant Administrator, FOGSI-National Program Management Unit (NPMU); Dr. Samita Bhardwaj, National Program Manager, FOGSI-NPMU; Pompy Sridhar, India Director, MSD for Mothers; Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, President, FOGSI; Dr. Hema Divakar, National Convener, FOGSI-NPMU; Jasmine Kunder, FOGSI-NPMU; Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Chief Administrator, FOGSI-NPMU
|click for high-res image