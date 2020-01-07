Love is in the air and FlowerAura is fully breathing it. The leading florist of India is all prepped to set hearts racing of all the couples out there via its premium Valentine's Day gifts collection!



Playing the role of the cupid this year, FlowerAura's Valentine's Day gifts are heart crafted for all the seven days that can't be put into words! As we all know that according to the lover's dictionary that it is not just Valentine's Day that is important but all the other days too, FlowerAura with all its heart and soul is garnering love to send it to all the lovebirds out there! Doorstep Valentine's Day flower delivery in all the corners of the country, the gift portal is gearing up to savor the moment with its three hour Valentine's day cake delivery too.



When love is all about flowers and gifts, "Our aim is to keep up with the trend. Breathtaking floral arrangements in bouquets and signature boxes, handmade chocolate assortments, teddy bears, love-inspired evergreen plants, personalised gifts, our portal is going to spread the love with all its arms open throughout the hypnotizing love week," says Shrey!



Happy customers are what we seek; however, it is the lovebirds whose attention we yearn for! To make the occasion grand and keep up with last year's successful legacy, Shrey Sehgal insists on sticking with the original plan of celebrating togetherness with nothing but emotions. Our gift range may level up, however, it will always be those heart-throbbing feelings that will be embraced via all our premium gift range!

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.:



FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there. Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.