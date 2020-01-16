Today First Advantage, India’s leading Background Screening firm, announced that Vivek Khanna – Managing Director, India Region, will be leaving the Company over the next couple of months. Mr Khanna has been a part of First Advantage for more than 6 years and most recently has played the role of “chief architect” relative to the reshaping First Advantage’s highly effective go-to-market strategy and approach. Ron Douglas, Chief Operating Officer, will continue to be responsible for the overall direction and performance of the India Company.

Vivek Khanna said, “It has been a great journey in spearheading First Advantage for India Region and to support regional lines-of-business around the globe. First Advantage has a passionate team working cohesively towards aspirational business goals. I am sure they will take First Advantage to new heights and wish them the best.”

Ron Douglas, Chief Operating Officer said, “Vivek is a transformational leader, period. He has put his heart and soul into making us better and building a self-propagating culture with customers at the center. If I were to over-simplify what has driven our dramatic success in the marketplace over the last couple of years – it’s that, we’ve evolved from catalogue sellers to a Company that helps our customers resolve and address business issues and opportunities. We don’t want to sell what we have, we want to provide what customers need.”

Ron added, “We’ll miss Vivek for sure and I wish he was continuing the journey with us. That said, we have known about his departure for quite some time and have a very robust succession process that has been working behind the scenes to ensure a seamless transition. The core leadership that has brought us to where we are, remains in place.”

