Ferns N Petals, one of the largest gifting and flower brands, has unveiled a new range of unique Valentine’s Day gifts for couples to make their day memorable. With quirky and creative gifts for Valentine’s Day this year, the brand promises to offer an unforgettable romantic experience to couples for a lifetime. Ferns N Petals has been in the online gifting market for more than 25 years and the brand is constantly launching innovative gifting options for every occasion. This makes gift-hunting easier and convenient for customers.



Apart from flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, and greeting cards, Ferns N Petals stunning collection of Valentine’s Day gifts for him/her includes forever roses and explosion boxes. People who are looking forward to planning a pleasant Valentine’s Day surprise for their partner can order forever roses from their website and send to their desired destination via 3 hours delivery (in selected cities). The forever roses are 100% natural that lasts for up to 2 years with little or no care at all. Their explosion boxes are mainly available in two variants- chocolate boxes and personalised boxes. The romantic explosion boxes can be customized with the photos of customer’s choice that explode to reveal sweet memories.

Talking about the new range of Valentine’s Day gifts, Mr. Paritosh Bindra, Category Head, E-Commerce said, “We have launched new heart-shaped designer planters keeping in mind the romantic theme of Valentine’s Day. Our latest collection of Luvit chocolates are especially designed for the season of Valentine’s that customers can order to delight their partner. For the new-age millennials, we have also come up with a unique range of Valentine’s Day specific succulents called Hoya Kerrii, which are heart-shaped. Also, we have introduced gemstone made Wish Tree especially for Valentine’s gifting, which symbolizes love and wish for a better love life.”

He further added, “Apart from Valentine’s specific gifts, we have added fashion jewelry, pop-up greeting cards, heart-shaped cookies, dry cakes, exotic fruits, premium men’s accessories, and miniature dish gardens to our gift collection. Customers can browse these amazing gift ideas on our website and order online without worrying much about their timely delivery to the desired destination. Apart from hassle-free gift delivery in India, we also offer international delivery services that customers can avail to send gifts to USA or any other country. With these out-of-the-box gift ideas, we aim to offer a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration experience to our customers.”

About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 320 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.

Website: https://www.fnp.com