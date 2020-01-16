When you’re a doctor with an independent practice, your responsibilities extend far beyond administering medical aid. Besides being a medical practitioner, you may also find yourself managing your own clinic and such an undertaking has requirements of its own. It demands efficient cash flow management and adequate working capital levels. So, in 2020, one resource that you should consider adding to your toolkit is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors, as it provides you with the wherewithal to add efficiency to your practice or even expand it should you wish to.



For a detailed understanding on why you should do so, take a look at some of the ways in which this Business Loan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, can be instrumental in the development of your practice:



Obtain funding for clinic expansion on simple terms

Owning a clinic is very similar to running any other business in the sense that periodic expansion is crucial to continual growth. Typically, in order to expand your clinic, common approaches include hiring specialised medical staff, increasing your reach to newer markets across the city, and in some cases, simply adding to your current services. However, to successfully execute any of these tasks, you need financial assistance. Thanks to the simple eligibility criteria listed by Bajaj Finserv, you can qualify for monetary aid easily.



You simply have to meet the experience requirement based on your specialisation and furnish basic KYC documents alongside your medical registration certification to secure financing.



Access funding for medical equipment without pledging assets

In order to give your patients top-quality medical assistance, owning the most advanced medical equipment is key. However, these bear a hefty price tag and frequent upgrades, though necessary, may be a tough ask. Thankfully, Bajaj Finserv offers funds without collateral and this ensures that asset identification and valuation aren’t hindrances when you want to bring in the latest technology.



Fund big-ticket renovations comfortably with ample capital

Another way to invest in your medical business is to expand your operational space. You could improve upon the waiting room, add more consultation areas or add a pharmacy to your clinic. All of these are big-ticket expenses and so it’s paramount that the loan offers adequate funding. This is the case with Bajaj Finserv as the NBFC offers financing of up to Rs.37 lakh that you can use to tackle major expenses, effortlessly.



Consider the Flexi Loan facility for efficient cash flow management

Having a constant, uninterrupted stream of working capital is vital for both sustaining and developing your business. While this can be difficult, especially during expansion, with the Flexi Loan facility, you can maintain a healthy flow of cash. This provision allows you to borrow from your sanction multiples times, as per your requirements, while limiting your interest outgo to the amounts withdrawn only. Further, you can pay interest as EMIs through the tenor and pay the principal later to reduce your instalments by up to 45%.



As you’ll notice, the provisions of this offering are tailored to the needs of a busy medical practitioner looking to take his/her business to the next level. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Bajaj Finserv also gives you control over repayment by offering a flexible tenor of up to 96 months. Moreover, you do not incur any additional charges for part-prepayments that you make.



So, plan for growth in 2020 with a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors. To get started right away, access financing on customised terms, and benefit from 24-hour loan disbursal, simply check your pre-approved offer online by sharing basic details.

