The year 2020 is not only a new year but also a beginning of a new decade. For those of you who made a resolution to travel more this year, there are ample of destinations that you can explore across the country. Whether you choose a beach-side holiday, a relaxing weekend getaway or a road trip, the Baggage Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv offered through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Limited covers you against the risk of baggage loss and the inconvenience that comes with it.

Here are some of the features of this plan that you should be aware of:

Sufficient coverage at an affordable premium

This Baggage Insurance plan from Bajaj Finserv offers ample of coverage in case of loss or damage to your baggage, and you can enjoy coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a mere premium of Rs. 599. After making the payment, you can enjoy the benefits of the coverage for a year.

Enjoy comprehensive coverage in a variety of instances

While travelling results in relaxation and a break from the monotony of everyday routine, it also comes with its share of risks. Theft or damage to one’s belongings while travelling are not uncommon. Additionally, travellers can also face other unfortunate incidents like strikes, fire, riots, accidents, etc.

A Baggage Insurance plan protects you against financial losses suffered due to damage, loss or destruction of personal luggage under several circumstances. The insured person can thus claim against these losses and receive the claim amount post submission of the relevant documents.

Extend claim benefits to family members with the coverage

Offered under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions, the plan also brings under its umbrella the loss of personal baggage of your family members. Therefore, both the insured and his/her family members can claim for coverage in case of baggage loss during a trip.

Easy application process

Applying for the Baggage Insurance policy is an easy online process. All you need to do is fill up an online application form with your basic details and make the premium payment using any of the multiple modes of payment such as Debit/Credit card, mobile wallet, net banking, or UPI.

Such extensive benefits make Baggage Insurance more reasonable than ever. Additionally, you may check out the range of travel protection plans offered by Bajaj Finserv under their Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions. The category includes over 80 products across health, wellness, travel, assistance, and lifestyle.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in