Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) today unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios to help people innovate, collaborate and accomplish more in the next decade. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, the latest Dell Technologies’ PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.



“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”



"PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies," said Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. "Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies."



Professionals can use their precious time on the work that matters most with the Latitude 9510, the most intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI1



Dell today introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with the finest details in mind to be smaller and thinner than ever before, with a larger display and a superior experience. The new Latitude 9510 delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours2, 5G-ready design3, powerful audio features and intelligent solutions that increase productivity.



The Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC4, easily fitting into a small work bag. Starting at only 3.2 pounds5, professionals can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The large screen size, along with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities6, allow executives to be more productive wherever they need. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges for professionals that want performance with style.



As the world’s most intelligent 15-inch business PC7, the Latitude 9510 leads the commercial PC industry with the first built-in and automated AI-based optimization technology. The new Dell Optimizer software works behind the scenes to help reduce lags, delays and frustration:

Get to work faster with ExpressResponse : Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel ® Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity.

: Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity. Improve battery life utilization with ExpressCharge : AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes 8 to get running in a crunch.

: AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch. Log in simply and securely with ExpressSign-in : This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel ® Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello.

: This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello. Ditch the speakerphone with Intelligent Audio: The top-firing speakers, powerful amp and four noise-cancelling microphones provide life-like immersive collaboration, while Intelligent Audio allows users to hear and be heard better on conference calls, helping eliminate echoes and background noise, wherever they are.

Latitudes, like all Dell trusted devices, are the industry's most secure commercial PCs9, so companies can be confident their endpoints are secure both below and above the operating system.



With Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, new Latitude owners are productive on day-one. This approach for end-user computing gives workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience while empowering IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions that helps them easily deploy, secure, manage and support all devices within their organization.



XPS 13: First-ever four sided, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display



Dell today introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve the most premium and superior computing experience with the finest materials, smaller and thinner profile and a larger display. Elegantly crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the XPS 13 has a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.



For users that want maximum screen space, Dell is delivering its latest engineering feat — narrow bezels on every side, reducing the XPS 13’s InfinityEdge borders and creating a smaller and thinner form factor than all other XPS predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display that spans from all four edges, the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge10 display offers more screen space to multitask throughout the day and catch all the details of the latest binge-worthy show. And holding true to what XPS fans love most, this new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.



The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and long battery life for the travelers, small business owners and creatives that need power and performance on the go. A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier for customers to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.



Stay connected and entertained with Dell Cinema Guide and Dell Mobile Connect



For binge-watchers, Dell Technologies today launched Dell Cinema Guide, a one-stop-shop for searching streaming entertainment. Windows users can download the app; quickly and easily find television shows and movies across more than 200 streaming services within one simple content guide; and enjoy it all with the amazing color, sound and streaming of Dell Cinema11.



Since its 2018 launch, Dell Mobile Connect has helped more than one million users avoid splitting attention between their PC and smartphone. This spring Dell Mobile Connect will expand its wireless transfer and app mirroring capabilities beyond Android phones and bring these functions to iOS phone users12. XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series users with iOS phones will be able to directly access their favorite mobile apps, from rideshare to social media, and take advantage of drag-and-drop file transfer and content mirroring straight from their Dell PC.



Dell’s top-of-the-line monitors: See everything and do anything Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years13 meeting the varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday’s whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously14 to maximize productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction. Built for speed with incredible 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time15, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology16 and is NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible. Read more about the new Dell displays here.

​

Join Dell at CES 2020



CES badge holders are invited to visit the #DellExperience at SUGARCANE restaurant at The Venetian to see Dell’s latest products and speak with product representatives.



Not attending CES? Tune into the Dell Experience LIVE webstream on Tues., Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Read about Dell’s four CES 2020 Innovation Honorees; spanning its Alienware, OptiPlex and Displays portfolios.



Pricing and availability



Available on Dell.com:

XPS 13, starting at US $999.99, available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France Jan. 7 and available globally in February.

XPS 13 Developer Edition, starting at US $1,199.99, available in the U.S., Canada and select European countries in February 17 .

. Dell Cinema Guide, available to download now on any Windows 10 PC for free via the Microsoft store.

Dell Mobile Connect with iOS data transfer and screen mirroring will be available to download for free from the Microsoft Store and come pre-installed on all Dell consumer systems this spring.

Latitude 9510, starting at US $1,799.00, available globally March 26.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT) available globally April 10. Pricing to be shared near availability date.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C (U4320Q), starting at US $1,049.99, available globally Jan. 30.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) , starting at US $709.99, available globally Jan 30.

starting at US $709.99, available globally Jan 30. Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF), starting at US $499.99, available globally March 11.

Visit the Dell CES 2020 press site to watch Dell's CES 2020 news conference and get in-depth product info, images, releases and more.

About Dell Technologies



Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.



