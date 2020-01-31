CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. CSS Corp was lauded for its Digital Customer Experience Platform for its ability to transform customer support from an effort-led to an intelligence-led ecosystem for modern B2B and B2C enterprises.



CSS Corp’s Digital Customer Experience Platform has been closely built on the experience of managing complex support environments for leading technology vendors and SaaS companies for over two decades. The award-winning platform seamlessly unites the three essential pillars of technology support – end-user experience, operational efficiency, and support engineer productivity. It leverages technologies like AI, analytics, automation, and augmented reality holistically across the support functions in multi-device, multi-channel, and multi-technology ecosystems. This platform is being successfully used today, bundled with CSS Corp’s best-in-class services, by top tech vendors to manage their technology support environments.



Speaking on occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, said, “CSS Corp has always been a frontrunner in empowering premium customer experiences by harnessing technologies like AI and automation. The Digital Customer Experience Platform has been designed to suit any client environment and provide maximum value across industries. We are honored to receive this recognition as we endeavor to scale even greater heights on our quest to transform CX and provide solutions that are simple yet significant”.



“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring CSS Corp as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”



Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a new-age IT services and technology company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 6,400+ technology professionals across 19 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.