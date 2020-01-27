CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced the opening of its newest delivery center at Austin, Texas. With the new center in Austin, CSS Corp is expanding its presence in the US, in line with the company’s vision of offering world-class infrastructure and tech support services to clients across the globe.



It is the company’s fifth delivery center in the country, in addition to the existing centers in Milpitas, Dallas, Utah, and New Jersey. The company aims to tap into the skills and local talent pool available in Austin to grow its business in the region. Service delivery for its first customer from this location, BlueJeans Network, a global leader in interoperable video collaboration services, has already begun. CSS Corp will offer level 1 technical support, premium support, and technical account management services for BlueJeans’ customers, along with various back-office services, through this center.



“We are delighted that CSS Corp is the partner of choice for BlueJeans Network in Austin. The new center aligns with our ethos of driving impact without any geographical limitations. It is a strategic expansion for us that will enable us to deliver best-in-class technical support services for clients across industries looking to target the rapidly growing Texas market. Austin is a great location for our new site, considering the availability of a good technology talent pool in the region. We plan to continue this growth momentum with expansion in key geographies across the globe in the near future,” said Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, CSS Corp, speaking about this development.

“Through our partnership with CSS Corp, we are continuing to build on the great work we’ve done when it comes to transforming our delivery of technical support in order to optimize the customer experience for clients. We appreciate the nimbleness that CSS Corp displayed in scaling up quickly to meet our requirements, and we are confident of reaching more milestones in this journey together,” said Nir Galpaz, VP, Technical Service and Support, BlueJeans Network.

Austin ranks among the top US metro areas for the amount of office space leased in the past nine years by tech companies hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area. It has also become the fastest-growing job market in the past ten years.

