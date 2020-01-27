CSS Corp
CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced the opening of its newest delivery center at Austin, Texas. With the new center in Austin, CSS Corp is expanding its presence in the US, in line with the company’s vision of offering world-class infrastructure and tech support services to clients across the globe.
“Through our partnership with CSS Corp, we are continuing to build on the great work we’ve done when it comes to transforming our delivery of technical support in order to optimize the customer experience for clients. We appreciate the nimbleness that CSS Corp displayed in scaling up quickly to meet our requirements, and we are confident of reaching more milestones in this journey together,” said Nir Galpaz, VP, Technical Service and Support, BlueJeans Network.
Austin ranks among the top US metro areas for the amount of office space leased in the past nine years by tech companies hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area. It has also become the fastest-growing job market in the past ten years.
CSS Corp is a new age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 6,400 technology professionals across 18 global locations are passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information please visit www.csscorp.com
