CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, announced today that it has been recognized as a “Disruptor” in Avasant’s Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2019 Report. Avasant acknowledged CSS Corp’s consistent innovation in its RPA solutions and indigenous AI-enabled platforms, Contelli and Active Insights. The report evaluated 24 global service providers against key criteria including scope and quality of portfolio, performance and growth, innovation capabilities, geographic coverage, implementation experience, case studies, and client satisfaction score.



Avasant’s report has recognized Contelli and Active Insights, CSS Corp’s homegrown intelligent automation platforms for its adoption of RPA, AI, and analytics in IT processes transformation. The platforms leverage cognitive technologies to drive the customers’ service delivery operations, accelerating growth, and predictability. The context-driven platforms together drive end-to-end automation of both front-office and back-office processes. CSS Corp has used the platforms successfully to fast-track IT automation for its customers across telecom, media, hi-tech, banking, and retail industries.



According to Swapnil Bhatnagar, Research Director, Avasant, “With the advent of more disruptive cognitive technologies, the enterprise journey of intelligent automation has traversed from a rule-based approach to judgment-based automation. CSS Corp’s automation strategy is in tandem with this market opportunity with a clear focus on the contextual adoption of automation for back-end as well as front-end processes by leveraging AI and analytics. This approach, in conjunction with heavy investments made in innovation labs for incubating solutions and reskilling its workforce for the next leap of automation, has made CSS Corp a Disruptor in Avasant’s Intelligent Automation Services RadarView 2019-2020.”



Speaking on occasion, Manish Tandon, CEO, CSS Corp, said, “Being recognized by Avasant as a disruptor in intelligent automation services reinforces our deep expertise and innovation in effectively managing enterprise and IT operations ecosystems. Our cognitive solutions are built with a focus to drive business outcomes for our customers and transform their challenges into opportunities. We will continue to engineer value for our customers through cutting-edge solutions and ensure they stay ahead of the disruption curve in the IT landscape.”



The Intelligent Automation Services RadarView 2019 Report addresses the dual need of the enterprises to leverage both the RPA and the AI-enabled IT automation space, and to identify service providers that span both. Avasant’s RadarView™ is an independent assessment that reflects the true capabilities of service providers, with a view of evaluating them as long-term partners for digitally evolving global organizations.



For the full report, please visit – https://solution.csscorp.com/css-corp-named-a-disruptor-in-2019-avasants-intelligent-automation-services

CSS Corp is a new age IT Services and technology company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 6,400+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com



About Avasant (@avasant)

Avasant, a leading global management consulting firm with areas of expertise in digital advisory, business & IT transformation, strategic sourcing, and globalization strategies, has operations in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Avasant’s talented team of consultants, lawyers and technologists average over 20 years of industry experience and have conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 40 countries. Avasant drives customer value through the use of proprietary consulting and advisory methods focused on enabling clients define strategies that leverage technology innovations for sustained competitiveness and growth, which have been refined over decades of real-world engagement experience. For more information, visit www.avasant.com