IndiaFilings.com the largest cloud-based business services platform, has unveiled a new HR suite called ConqHR (pronounced Conquer). The company which began in 2014 offering incorporation services has over the last five years expanded its service offering to include GST, business tax filing, payroll processing, incorporation services and trademark filing.



With the launch of the ConqHR HR suite, the company hopes to help tens of thousands of businesses in India streamline their HR processes. Speaking at the product launch event, Lionel Charles – CEO of IndiaFilings said “We are excited to launch ConqHR in continuation to LEDGERS software. With the launch of ConqHR, we continue to evolve as a product company and look forward to releasing a brand new platform for helping millions of taxpayers save taxes in the upcoming month.



HR Management a Challenge for SMEs

India has over 55 million small businesses of various sizes. Of the 55 million small businesses, a good portion of small businesses employ various staff and would be required to process payroll each month and comply with regulations such as ESI, PF and TDS. Currently, the business owner takes responsibility for payroll processing in most cases and process the same using tools like Excel – manually.



Processing of payroll manually with minimal experience can lead to errors and non-compliance issues. To avoid such hassles – a cloud-based HR suite like ConqHR can be implemented by SME owners to simplify, automate and streamline the entire process.



Automating HR management using ConqHR

Implementing ConqHR in a small business can help the business owner automate many of the mundane tasks associated with HR management like:

Employee onboarding Leave management Attendance management Payroll processing Payroll disbursement HR compliance TDS filing ESI filing PF filing Exit management Performance review and monitoring Asset management

ConqHR HR suite is completely customisable and can be setup to suit the requirement for a business of any size – having any number or branches or employees. Once setup, the suite manages various aspects of HR management and provides various insights to the business owner to maintain a healthy employer-employee relationship. For example, the system can detect overworked or underworked employees based on various datapoints and also suggest periodic salary increments based on the company’s HR policies.



Integrated Recruitment Software

In addition to HR management modules, ConqHR also has an inbuilt Applicant Tracking System called RecruitHR. With RecruitHR, the business owner can automate the entire process of discovery of potential candidates, first engagement, interview and onboarding. ConqHR and RecruitHR work in an integrated fashion to provide the business owner with a comprehensive HR solution.



LEDGERS

Last year the company also unveiled LEDGERS Software to help businesses issue invoices, track purchases, file their GST returns and maintain their compliance online. LEDGERS platform is linked with the GST Network and GST return filing in the government’s portal can be done seamlessly based on the invoices generated or uploaded on the platform. Over 50 thousand businesses now use LEDGERS and the company is targetting to increase the user base further.

About IndiaFilings

IndiaFilings is India’s largest online platform offering a range of services like income tax filing, GST return filing, GST registration, company registration and trademark & patent filing. IndiaFilings and its team of 500 Advisors help lakhs of individuals and entrepreneurs with quality and reliable compliance services online at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit IndiaFilings