Myntra’s first Masterclass with master stylist Mohit Rai, deals with work-wear dressing. Rai’s celebrity clientele includes A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and many more. An expert at creating statement looks for celebrities, Rai possesses a sharp eye for great patterns, colours and textures. GQ spoke to Rai about his latest episode, released on Myntra Insider Masterclass. Here’s what Mohit has to say about his engagement.



1. What about this project excited you?

“It was a thrilling idea when it came to us—thrilling, but also quite intimidating to stand and call yourself a master at your craft. But the idea of being able to give authentic information that you’re sure will reach countless people was something you can’t disregard. There’s a lot of misinformation out there these days, in the age of the YouTubers and influencers, and for me, this idea and platform came as a tool to put actual, genuine, fluff-free content out there on fashion and style.”



2. What can the viewers expect from the Myntra Insider Masterclass?

“I think I can easily speak for all the stylists on board that it doesn’t get better than this. These are professionals, some of us have been trained at magazines, and most of us have international runway or red carpet exposure. We’ve spent no less than a decade perfecting our crafts and, so I can assure you, the informational value and quality of these Masterclasses will be very high. The idea is not to seem superficial and distract people from quality content.”

3. Why is workwear the theme for the Masterclass?

“Across my work, editorially as well as personally, I’ve always been drawn to power and clean dressing. I’ve always challenged myself to reinterpret it in numerous ways. I’ve also felt that as a category, it’s been hugely untapped. For both men and women, there are so many new ways that people can dress to work without seeming boring. The challenge was to ensure that there’s a clean line drawn to make sure that people seem effective, yet stylish, but still confident in their skin.”



4. What’s the biggest learning you hope viewers will take away?

“That every size, colour, and body type is perfect, and there is a way to dress everyone well. You just need to look for answers in the right places.”



5. What are some of the dos and don’ts to keep in mind when dressing for a corporate set up?

“You have to come across as sharp and in command, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be a dull colour scheme or a classic suit. Sometimes it can be that, but there’s still a way to make sure it looks interesting and exciting. Most importantly, God is in the detail, so don’t take the final look for granted.”



6. What are the different kinds of footwear one can experiment with when it comes to formal wear?

“For men, loafers, espadrilles, oxfords are all acceptable, but some chic sneakers have also found their way into the boardroom. The easiest way to experiment but still look very sharp is to wear work boots. For women, Mary Janes, pumps, kitten heels, boots, loafer pumps and ballerinas can uplift an outfit.”



7. How can men incorporate prints and patterns in formal wear?

“Keep a tonal or a scaled balance. Nothing too loud and jarring, and nothing that makes you stick out like you don’t belong. Mixing scales in the same patterns are very cool (small and large stripes/polkas/checks). Even nautical prints look great when paired inside sharp suits.”



8. What are some of the trends to look forward to in 2020?

“I am personally very much looking forward to head-to-toe monochrome dressing. I’m also living for this return to maximalism that we see as a continuous shift. The surreal turn that gender-bending fashion is taking and evolving every season is also exciting.”

9. What’s an outfit that works best when transitioning from day to night?

“For men, a printed shirt layered with a classic suit becomes an evening outfit simply by the removal of a layer. For women, an all-pastel look with evening makeup and the addition of statement metallic jewellery. Think Rihanna! ”