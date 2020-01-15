Lexus

Lexus India today wrapped up the 3rd edition of India’s prestigious and fiercely contested design awards – Lexus Design Award India (LDAI). The winners of the third LDAI were chosen from 885 high quality entries from all over India. Winners from the Conceptual categories have been shortlisted for the Global Lexus Design Award 2020 (LDA) and will be invited to the Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week. Speaking on the occasion P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said, “We are in the third year of LDAI and with each year the popularity of the event is increasing. The number of entries is already 3X compared to the first edition. This also reflects the wealth of design talent we have in this country. At Lexus, we believe in the power of design and how it can help build a sustainable tomorrow. LDAI is our effort at unlocking that power of design.” Jury member and Vice President of Lexus Asia Pacific Division, David Nordstrom, further added, “It’s not just the high number of entries, the quality of entries are very impressive too. It is heartening to see the convergence of Design & Technology across all categories.” The LDAI 2020 was judged by a panel of luminaries from the design field. The winners of the 10 categories, and the Jury’s Choice Award, received Lexus Design Award India trophies designed specially by Michael Foley, and the winning works will be promoted by Lexus India on digital media and at the Lexus Guest Experience Centers. This year, LDAI 2020 introduced a mentorship program as part of the process. To mentor the finalists from the conceptual category, Lexus welcomed a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts who helped the finalists refine their projects. The ceremony was held during the Pune Design Festival, organized by Association of Designers of India (ADI). The winning entry from the global Lexus Design Award 2019, Algorithmic Lace by Lisa Marks, was exhibited at the venue.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values. ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events. ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world’s first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world. Website: www.lexusindia.co.in

Facebook: @LexusIndia

Instagram: @lexus_india

Official Hashtag: #LexusDesignAward



WINNERS – LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA 2020

CATEGORY WINNER DESCRIPTION Open Category Binayak Mondal Project Title: ABLE

Able is an apparatus that enables a non-ambulatory or paraplegic patient to transfer himself/herself from bed to wheelchair independently in a seated position. Student Category Soham Mohanty Project Title: Accufill

Accufill helps to bring transparency between the user and the people of petrol stations while refuelling their vehicles and hence enhancing the entire experience of refuelling and making process interactive. This also helps to combat the fuel theft/fuel mafia bringing a transformation in the society and create awareness among the consumers about their rights. And results in a social transformation. Product Design Kunal Momoya Project Title: Calamus One – UltraBike

The Calamus One represents a giant leap for e-bike technology. So much, that it creates a whole new class of e-bikes – the Ultrabike. Powered by Ultra-drive mid-motors from Bafang, and driven by carbon belts from Gates, these bikes are ultra-responsive. They’re also ultra-efficient. Calamus One has been designed with a high focus on user ergonomics and user experience. Public Utility Design Tanay Kumar Project Title: BEST Transport Information System

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) is the largest organized bus transport network among major Indian cities that caters to roughly 5-6 million commuters every day. BEST is one of the oldest organisations of the country and since then has been relentlessly serving all segments of the population. BEST last year took up this mammoth task of creating a Bus Information System that leverages the power of mobility and digital tech to deliver real time information of Buses.

Furniture Design

Shashank Gautam Project Title: Butterfly Chair

It all started with this chair, where the designer realized the potential of bamboo as a material for the future. They developed a technique that replaces conventional ways of furniture manufacturing, by using dies/moulds to achieve repeatedly standardized parts at a much faster pace. Project Title: Deer Table

Deer Table is a definitive representation of the successful association between design and sustainability, proving that functionality and sustainability can often emerge from the timeless beauty of true works of art. It can conveniently flat packed and is available in two different sizes for expediency. Design for Social Impact Shweta Dandekar Project Title: Project Avirata

Project Avirata is a unique online training program for the continuous professional development of head teachers and teachers in secondary schools across State Board schools in Maharashtra. This 4-level training conceptualized and designed by Shyamchi Aai Foundation (SAF) is approved by Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) and it aims to provide both personal and professional growth for teachers. Design Thinking Upendra Shenoy M Project Title: SenseFlo – Smart Water Management for Apartments

Senseflo is a subscription-based B2B service offering. The target consumers are apartments and residential societies with RWA (Resident Welfare Association) Senseflo has 3 components in the system. Hardware components retrofitted on the existing plumbing infrastructure. Mobile application for the resident’s, Software tool for the building maintenance teams. Textile Design Vasanthi Veluri Project Title: Shepherd's Fair Isle Overcoat

This overcoat is a contemporary adaptation of the thick woolen coats the traditional attire of the nomadic shepherd tribes of the Jaunsar-Bawar valley of Uttarakhand. This garment is a celebration of various skills practiced by the women artisans of our organization of Almora (a town located at the southern edge of the Kumaon Hills of the Himalayan range in Uttarakhand). Lifestyle Accessory Design Ayush Kasliwal Project Title: Tara Dhokra

The Tara Dhokra gets its inspiration from the vast universe that is without an end or a beginning. Taking from the infinitely expanding galaxies in a never-ending network of stars, Tara Dhokra is an Innovative flexible module that can be adapted as Hanging Screens, Trivets for dining, Wall decor Installations, Ceiling installations to suit a variety of budgets and spaces. The delicate Modular Star formations connect to each other in a never-ending tessellation expanding to fit a space like Stars in a galaxy. Craft Design Ankon Mitra Project Title: Tholu Bommalata Parchment Leather Lighting Collection

Asian Heritage Foundation (AHF) and Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF) run a craft revitalization program called ‘JIYO’. Under the auspices of this program, Hexagramm Design was hired to engage with leather puppetry craftspeople from Andhra Pradesh to revitalize and rejuvenate their craft tradition and create a new array of products. They engaged with a specific cluster of 10-15 artisans from Nimmalakunta Village in Southern Andhra Pradesh. Jury’s Choice Nishma Pandit Project Title: Lunar Rover

The product is a rover meant exploring for the lunar surface. This was initiated by Team Indus as a part of the $30M Google X Prize to promote space exploration by private companies using at least 90% private funding (Non-Government) Google X Prize term has ended, however, Team Indus is working towards sending the lunar surface by 2020 on a new spacecraft.