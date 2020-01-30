7th MSME Excellence Awards & summit was organized by ASSOCHAM on 30th January 2020 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. With an objective of acknowledging the inestimable contributions made by MSMEs to various sectors of the economy, The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India’s Apex Chamber for Commerce & Industry has constituted the “ASSOCHAM MSMEs Excellence Awards”. This Award seeks to recognize the contribution of MSMEs who through their achievements and performance have empowered the nation.

Amulya Mica (Purbanchal Laminates Pvt. Ltd.), Spear headed by their Managing Director Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, was chosen to be the Most Promising Brand of the Year Award 2019, Gold Category. Speaking on getting one of the most prestigious award of the country, Mr. Rakesh Agarwal said; "we are very happy to receive the Most Promising Brand Award as it acknowledges our commitment towards manufacturing world class quality products and our no-compromise policy towards customer satisfaction. He also added, I would like to thank all our customers, employees and partners who have shown faith in us and have been with us in this journey. Without their faith and trust, we would not have got this Most Promising Brand Award."

Since four years Amulya Mica has been receiving Most Trusted Brand Award by IBC, USA ( International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA). Now ASSOCHAM Delhi has awarded AMULYA MICA as The Most Promising Brand of the year. This shows our relentless efforts towards quality & commitment towards our customers.

Mr. Ankur Maheshwari, our Channel Partner Delhi & Mr. Sunil Thakore, General Manager – Export received the award on 30-Jan-2020 from Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari.

Hon'ble Union Minister for MSME Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari along with Hon'ble Minister of State for MSME Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Government of India; Chairman & Managing Director – NSIC, KVIC, Coir Board, SIDBI; graced the occasion and praised the MSME’s for their valuable contribution towards the nation’s economy.

