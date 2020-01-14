The state government on Sunday launched Youth Empowerment Centres, offering career guidance and support for students across the state. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an event was held at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The Chief Minister, Shri. B. S. Yediyurappa, along with Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan launched the website yuvakarnataka.org.in and distributed laptops to government college students. 35 youngsters, who excelled in various fields including Vivekananda Hallekere CEO and Co-Founder of Bounce were recognised by CM of Karnataka B. S. Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan.

Vivek extended his gratitude to the Karnataka government for providing the youth of the country with facilities to propel their growth against all adversities. The young founder of the world's fastest-growing shared mobility player also shared fond memories of his mother and her stories of Alexander the Great.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Vivek said, “Swami Vivekananda has been an inspiration to us all. My advice to the young generation is to never give up, even if the odds are stacked against you. Please don’t ever fear failure as you only have one life! We started our venture 'Bounce' with a small initial capital of 10 lakhs, 4 years ago, to make mobility a fundamental right. Don’t stop till our goal is reached, work hard and opportunities will come knocking.”

Please refer to the video for more information: Bounce CEO, Vivekananda Hallekere felicitated by Karnataka CM, Shri. B. S. Yediyurappa