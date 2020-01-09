BMW India r eg is te rs s ale of 9,000 uni t s .

BMW Group India has delivered 9,641 units of BMW and MINI cars in 2019. BMW India registered sales of 9,000 units and MINI India of 641 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers.



Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of superior performing new products and very aspirational and desirable brands. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series. We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers.”



BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 50% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X5, the BMW X3 and the BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series.



The iconic MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 70% in MINI India sales.



The momentum for BMW Motorrad India was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85% in yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.



BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

