BalleBaazi.com, the brand that has always strived to provide the best fantasy sports experience to its patrons, recently announced its association with travel partners Yatra.com. The move comes as the platform is gearing up for the upcoming mega season of IPL and T20 world cup and aims at offering unmatched deals to the gaming enthusiasts during the tournaments.

As a part of this partnership, the players will get a chance to try their skills during Yatra Freeroll tournament that will be live in the 5th T20I between India & New Zealand. Consequently, the deserving fantasy cricket junkie will get free tickets for two to Australia and a chance to witness the Women’s T20 World Cup Final live in the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The entire trip will be sponsored by BalleBaazi.com.

Mr. Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO at BalleBaazi.com said, "At BalleBaazi.com, we strive to offer the best to all the players on our platform. In coherence with our goal, we are extremely delighted to be associated with Yatra.com and believe that our partnership will certainly pave way for an enhanced gaming experience for our patrons. We would like to express our gratitude towards Yatra.com for being a part of our pioneering journey and enabling us to become industry leaders once again."



To make the most on the platform, players can use BalleBaazi code START100 to get 100% bonus on their first deposit. Besides, the gaming brand is also about to launch new offers and promotions on BalleBaazi codes and exciting prizes along with winnings up to ₹15 lakhs daily during the India vs New Zealand T20 series.