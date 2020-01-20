Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced three new products under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category. These pocket-friendly plans cover valuables such as spectacles, wristwatches, and handbags against accidental damage, theft or losses due to a variety of reasons. The high coverage and pocket-friendly premiums make the offerings worth signing up for. Here are the three new products you should know about:



Eyewear Assure

Customers can insure their expensive glasses, frames, and lenses against accidental damage and loss, as well as loss/damage occurring due to fire, strike and theft with Eyewear Assure. The plan also covers sunglasses.



The Eyewear Assure plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.799

Complimentary spectacle insurance, up to Rs. 15,000

Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards

Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/Rs. 40,000 if stranded in India/abroad



Watch Secure

The Watch Secure plan offers you coverage in case your wristwatch/smartwatch suffers loss or accidental damage due to fire, explosion/ implosion or natural/manmade disasters.



The Watch Secure plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.449

Complimentary watch insurance, up to Rs. 15,000

Credit/debit card blocking services in case of loss

Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad



Handbag Assure

If you are someone who likes to buy premium handbags, you can insure your investment in the accessory by opting for a Handbag Assure plan. The plan offers coverage in case your priced possession suffers damage or loss due to a variety of incidents including fire, theft, natural or manmade disasters, and more.

The Handbag Assure Plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.199

Complimentary Handbag Insurance cover, up to Rs. 15,000

Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards

Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad



To insure the above accessories, customers can apply online and pay the premium via net banking, UPI, mobile wallets or debit/credit cards. The Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions now includes over 80 products catering to specific needs of the customers. These affordable plans are designed to insure your routine activities and belongings against a variety of risks and hazards.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in