As cloud computing takes over the world, Avigna Consulting (Singapore), owner of the server management solution InfraGuard, has made a strategic investment in Australia’s leading Cloud Management Company, Kumolus for fast expansion in SouthEast Asia. Both companies are partners with Amazon Web Services and have a global presence. Together, they offer a complete solution to enterprises for Cloud & Server Management, that can secure and automate their infrastructure.



Deepak Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer at Avigna said, “There is a definite synergy between Kumolus and Avigna especially with our InfraGuard product. We have been investing in building our portfolio of server and application management capabilities for the last three years. The investment in Kumolus strengthens Avigna’s portfolio in the enterprise software space and we are excited about the partnership.”



Josh McGrath, CEO & Co-Founder of Kumolus also expressed excitement with this partnership. “Given what we have seen in the Enterprise Cloud Management space we are enthusiastic about the Avigna investment. Avigna has great solutions in the Server and Patch Management space with their InfraGuard product and we know that this will broaden our target market.”

About Kumolus



The Kumolus Cloud Management Platform enables organizations to gain access to cloud services to deliver IT agility while maintaining enterprise control. Founded by Michael Salleo and Josh McGrath in 2012, the Kumolus Cloud Management Platform was released in 2016.

Kumolus is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in Asia and a growing network of global partners in APAC and the Americas.



About Avigna



Avigna is an IT consulting company headquartered in Singapore and focuses primarily on Cloud Businesses. The company was started in 2014 by Prashant Gyan and Shweta Mishra (CEO). The founders have investments in Fintech, Cloud Security and Cloud Operations. Past initiatives of the founders include RightCloud (which was acquired by SoftwareOne in 2019) and Minjar (which was acquired by Nutanix in 2018).



John Du Bois, Chairman at Avigna said that “The investment strengthens Avigna’s technology portfolio and also accelerates Kumolus’ growth in Asia.” John further explained that the initial focus of this expansion will be in Australia, SEA, and India. The companies have a local Sales team set up in all these locations and will be kicking off the business development activities in January 2020.



To know more Avigna, please visit http://www.avigna.biz/

To know more Kumolus, please visit https://kumolus.com/