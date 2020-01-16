In the last decade, India has come up as a third leading startup ecosystem in the world in terms of value and numbers, behind China and the US. Much of it, it owes to energetic entrepreneurs and their startup teams. Also worthy of mention are the investors and backers who have helped fuel new breed of startup corporate giants in the country. The Government of India and various state governments are not far behind in their effort to catalyse the ecosystem at various stages and states with supporting set of policies and regulations.



In the same effort, IMS Foundation, an organization in service for the well being and overall development of the Manufacturing Sector in India along with Laghu Udyog Bharati – Karnataka is coming up with first-ever startup conclave with a focus on Business to Government opportunities for Indian Tech Startups.



TechBharat 2020 1st Edition is the upcoming platform that will witness active participation from the Government of India and Government of Karnataka officials both. The platform is expected to be attended by over 1000 startups and 100 investors along with eminent government representatives to showcase latest government support, private manufacturing opportunities for startups.



Speakers includes Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister & Justice; Dharmendra Pradan, Ministor of Petroleum Natural Gas & Steel; Mr. B. S. Yediyurappa, CM of Karnataka; Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO; Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor and many more principal secretaries from Govt. of India, startup CEO’s, corporate honch.os are expected to join this event.



Agenda will include sessions such as role of AI/ML startups in shaping the future of Bharat, product pitches, session on government support to startups, frugal marketing, fund fuels and more. There are also awards for upto Rs 4 crore for startup and exhibitor participants. Other highlights of the event includes networking lunch/dinner opportunities, session on Yoga of startups life showcasing successful entrepreneurs.

The event is scheduled to happen on Jan 17,18 2020 at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru from 9:00 am onwards. To not miss out on this occasion, confirm your participation on techbharat.org.in