Amazon.in’s Great Indian Sale – starts from midnight on January 19 until 11:59 pm on January 22; Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomorrow, January 18

Top deals by sellers across Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, TVs & Appliances, Daily Essentials and more

Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Credit cards and EMI; No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and Bajaj Finserv EMI card; Special Exchange benefits on thousands of products across Smartphones, TVs, ACs and more!

Up to 40% off on latest smartphones and accessories from top brands; Up to 60% off on Electronics, Appliances & TVs; Up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion

Up to 45% off on Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders

Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen products & Furniture with offers on Beds, Mattresses, Sofas and more

Special handcrafted products at great prices from small sellers, artisans and weavers

Free delivery on the first eligible order for new customers

Up to INR 2,000 back on Flights, Bus and Movie bookings ​

Amazon India’s much awaited ‘Great Indian Sale’ starts from midnight on January 19 with great deals & offers until 11:59 pm on January 22. The celebration begins early for Prime members with early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomorrow, January 18, 2020.



With sellers offering deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more, customers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.



Customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can save more by getting extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI. Customers can shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.



Deals Preview –



Smartphones and Mobile Accessories Up to 40% off on smartphones

Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000

Bestsellers first time on offer: Bestsellers like OnePlus 7T series, Samsung M30s, Redmi Note 8 Series and Vivo U20 going on offers for the first time ever

OnePlus: The Great Indian sale will see fantastic discounts on OnePlus models, with up to INR 10,000 off, up to extra INR 2,000 off on Exchange and up to extra INR 2,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. OnePlus models will also see up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, making the EMI as low as INR 3,000 per month

Apple iPhones: Customers will see great offers on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple Airpods will also see great offers

Samsung M Series: Customer can enjoy never seen before offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones, extra Amazon Pay Offers, and up to 6 month No Cost EMI

Xiaomi: India’s bestselling mid-range series, the Redmi Note 8 Series will offer its first ever discounts and offers, with up to INR 1,000 extra of on exchange. Apart from this there will be great discounts of up to INR 10,000 off and up to extra INR 3,000 off on exchange across Redmi K20 Series, Mi A3, Poco F1 and Redmi 7A

Vivo: The Vivo U Series will see lowest ever prices with Vivo U10 being available at INR 7,990 and Vivo U20 at INR 9,990 including Amazon coupons

The sale will also see exciting offers on OPPO, Honor and Huawei smartphones

Customers can get their hands on a wide range of products at rock bottom prices including products like OPPO A9, OPPO A7, OPPO F11, Nokia 4.2, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, RealMe U1, LG W30 and Samsung M40 with minimum 30%-50% off

Mobile Accessories starting INR 69

Up to 70% off on Bluetooth & Wired earphones

5,000mAH Power Banks starting INR 299, which is the lowest ever price

Appliances & TVs Up to 60% off on TV’s & appliances with No Cost EMI and Free Installation. Exciting offers from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and Bosch

Up to 75% off on top LED TVs by Mi, LG, Samsung, Sony starting from INR 1100 per month

Best Bonanza Offer on 32-inch Android and Fire TVs with exchange up to INR 4000

Smart TVs at Lowest ever prices available from Vu, OnePlus, Onida FTVE

Latest Android 4K TV Series launched from Vu starting from INR 26999 only

Up to 25% off on Frost Free Refrigerators| No Cost EMI starting INR 1200

Top load washing machines starting INR 6,499 with No Cost EMI starting INR 550 per month

Up to 30% off on Inverter Air conditioners | No cost EMI starting INR 1250/month

Electronics Headphones starting INR 299 and Speakers starting INR 499

Lowest prices ever on Boat True Wireless earphones starting INR 1899 and Prime Early Access starting from INR 1,499

True Wireless earphones starting INR 999

Largest ever Noise Cancellation headphone range with 15+ products on sale from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Boat and JBL

Soundbars starting INR 3,499 from Boat, JBL & Blaupunkt

Noise Cancellation headphones launch from Boat, JBL and Sony starting INR 3499

9 new wireless headphones launches from top brands like JBL, Infinity and Sony

New launches in Speakers and Soundbars from Boat and JBL starting INR 2,999

Minimum INR 10,000 off on Cameras; No Cost EMI starting INR 3,831 per month

More than 110 DSLR and mirrorless cameras starting INR 22,990

Biggest point and shoot camera store on Amazon with 130+ products from top brands like Fujifilm, Kodak and Polaroid

Up to INR 35,000 off on Laptops; New launches: Lenovo Laptop latest Core i3 10 th gen processor, 256GB SSD and preinstalled MS Office at just INR 36,990

gen processor, 256GB SSD and preinstalled MS Office at just INR 36,990 Up to 60% off on Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers; lowest price ever on Mi Band 3 at INR 1499; New Launches – Honor Band 5i at INR 1,999 and Honor Watch Magic 2 at INR 12,999

Printers starting INR 1,299; No Cost EMI starting INR 583 per month

Up to 70% off on Hard Drives & Pen drives

Up to 40% off tablets; Lowest price ever on Samsung tab A 10.1 at INR 13,499

Up to 60% off bestselling Office Electronics, stationery & art supplies

Amazon Fashion Up to 80% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles

Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1000 + top brands

Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349

Up to 80% off on top clothing & footwear brands, ethnic & fashion jewellery and luggage and handbags

Up to 70% off on top Sunglasses brands and on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaze, Satya Paul and many more

Up to 50% off on top watch brands; Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches Hugo Boss, Louis Erard, Festina, Orris, Raymond Weil and more

Enjoy up to 80% off on plus size clothing

Best prices on top brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi’s, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Amazon Beauty Get beautiful with up to 60% off on lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadows and makeover kits from top makeup brands like Lakme, Maybelline, Colorbar, Revlon, L'Oreal Paris and more

Indulge in perfumes from top brands like Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Hugo Boss, Nautica with attractive discounts and additional INR 200 cashback as Amazon Pay balance for first time purchase

Shop Luxury Ayurveda, Luxury Hair & Skincare and Perfumes from brands like Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, Davidoff, Schwarzkopf and more and get INR 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on a minimum order value of INR 5,000

Get the best Korean Beauty Skincare on a range of Sheet Masks, Moisturizers and Cleansers with up to 50% off on The Faceshop, It's Skin, Mirabelle and more

Get up to 60% off on home grown natural Beauty brands like WoW, Mamaearth, Mcaffiene, St Botanica and more

Get steal deals with minimum 50% off on a range of Skincare, Makeup, Haircare products from Set Wet, Clinic Plus, WOW, Faces, Sunsilk and Ustraa and more

Furniture Up to 60% off on Beds, Mattresses & Wardrobes

Up to 50% off on Sofas, Recliners & Bean bags

Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & TV units

Up to 60% off on Shoe racks, Cabinets, Bookshelves & more

Home & Kitchen Up to 80% off on 10 Lakh+ products in Home & Kitchen

Ceiling fans and mixer grinders starting INR 999

New KENT Grand 8-Litres wall-mountable mineral RO+UV/UF water purifier at INR 14,499

Prestige Iris (750 Watt) mixer grinder with 3 stainless steel jar + 1 juicer jar at INR 2,749

Up to 50% off on cooking essentials

20-pieces Opalware dinner set launch at INR 999 by Cello

Geysers starting INR 2,999

Water bottles, flasks & kitchen storage starting INR 109

Up to 40% off on dinner sets, glasses & bakeware

5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Bombay Dyeing, Spaces, Wipro, Cello and more

Comforters starting INR 699

Up to 80% off on home decor & home organizers

Daily Essentials & Personal Care 20% – 70% off on over 30,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, healthcare & more.

Enjoy extra 10% off with Amazon coupons

Up to 40% off on 100+ chocolates, dry fruits, sweets & more

Up to 50% off on a variety of cooking essentials like olive oil, ghee, snacks, honey

Up to 30% off on gourmet food products & superfoods

Up to 40% off on 1000+ Household care products like cleaners, laundry supplies, disinfectants, hand washes, air fresheners and female hygiene products

Up to 50% off on 20+ Sports Nutrition brands across Whey Proteins, Gainers, Gym Supplements and Protein Bars

Up to 70% off on Daily Supplements in Ayurveda and Vitamins

Minimum 10% off on Daily Nutrition including health drinks, slimming shakes, green coffee and much more

Up to 70% off on Contact Lenses and accessories

Get the best deals with up to 60% off on grooming devices like trimmers, shavers, body groomers, hair dryers, hair straighteners, epilators & more

Get steal deals with up to 60% off on Home health care devices like BP monitors, Weighing scales, Glucometers, Thermometers, Steamers, Water flossers, Nebulizers, Oximeters & more

Get special prices on Philips grooming range with Up to 60% off. Shop Philips QT4001 Trimmer at INR 999. Give the gift of care with Up to 60% off on Massagers & relaxation devices

Up to 50% off on the largest pet supplies selection. Explore discounts for dogs, cats, aquatics & small animals

Up to 25% off on top brands like Pedigree, Whiskas & Himalaya & Up to 50% off on Amazon Basics

Up to 60% off on 60,000+ products across Baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walkers, carriers, wipes and diapers

Get steal deals on top brands like Pampers, Huggies, Mamy Poko, Sebamed, Himalaya, Johnson & Johnson, Luvlap, Meemee & more

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys Up to 60% off on Books

Up to INR 15,000 off on latest gaming consoles

Up to 75% off on antivirus and business software

Just launched: lowest priced Yamaha Acoustic Guitar (F280) at INR 5,799

Biggest Musical Instruments Store on Amazon.in with 1500+ products featuring Guitars, Violins, Keyboards, Audio Interfaces and more.

Newly launched AKG K361 professional studio headphones starting INR 4,999 Motorized treadmills starting INR 12,990, exercise bikes starting INR 3,990, cycles starting INR 2,232

Minimum 35% off on badminton essentials, up to 70% off on fitness accessories and gym sets

Amazon Devices First time on sale – Flat INR 2,600 off on Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition

Up to 45% off on the recently launched Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Up to INR 1,200 off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Up to 48% off on Echo Dot and Smart Home bundles

Lowest price ever of INR 9,999 (INR 5,000 off) on Echo Plus

Minimum 25% off on Echo Show range of devices

First time on sale – All New Kindle Oasis with flat INR 3,000 off

Up to 20% off on Kindle Paperwhite

Exciting offer on Kindle Unlimited subscription with the purchase of any of the Kindle E-readers

Amazon Karigar Up to 70% off on Sambalpuri Sarees and traditional jewellery made by women

Up to 45% off on Pochampally Clothing

Up to 40% off on Handblock Print Craft, Handmade Natural Fiber Products, Blue Pottery from Rajasthan and eco-friendly products

Up to 60% off on Handcrafted Home Décor, Hand stitched Shoes from Agra and Handmade Bamboo Products

Amazon Launchpad Up to 60% off on Ecofriendly tote bags/handbags from EcoRight

Minimum 55% off on silver jewellery by Fourseven

Up to 75% off on CHKOKKO sports apparel

Up to 60% off on organic Cotton Wear by Satva

Up to 45% Off on Kapiva Healthcare and Ayurveda products

Up to 57% off on home and kitchen organizers by Callas

Up to 70% off on Back & Seat Cushions by AMZ

Amazon Pantry Stock up on groceries & get extra 15% cashback (on orders above INR 2000)

Get Sugar starting INR 34/kg, Multigrain Atta starting 36/Kg after cashback

Get Up to 30% off on Cooking Oils after cashback

Biscuits at 50% off or more

Up to 40% off on top Oral Care brands like Colgate, Closeup and more

Flat 50% off on Shampoo brands like Dove, Sunsilk and more

50% off on Soap combo packs

Up to 50% off on Snacks & Beverages

Exciting games with prizes up to INR 20,000 and cashback offers –for Prime members

Check out all the offers by clicking here.

