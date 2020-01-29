Senseforth.ai
Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI space, has been selected as part of cohort 3 of OceanPro, Maersk’s startup accelerator within the shipping and logistics industry. Maersk recently announced the launch of cohort 3, which focuses on Maersk’s e-commerce platforms, optimizing the brand experience and customer journey. Maersk.com is currently among the world’s largest B2B transaction sites, generating an average hourly revenue of $1.45 million.
Senseforth.ai is a leader in the Conversational AI space, having built hundreds of highly successful conversational bots for global brands that include Nestle, PwC, Airtel, CFCU, Teacher’s Credit Union, Max Life Insurance, Future Generali and SBI Card, to name a few. Senseforth’s proprietary platform A.ware, handles over 100 million conversations each month with an industry-leading accuracy of 93%. The company recently launched its suite of Conversational Banking solutions for the European market at the FinTech Connect 2019, London.
For more information: https://www.senseforth.ai/
About A.P. Moller – Maersk
A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 76,000 people.
For more information: https://www.maersk.com/
Manhardeep Singh, Marketing Lead Senseforth.ai
Adhish Alawani, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Communications Manager, West Central Asia A.P. Moller – Maersk