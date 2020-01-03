With steady growth in the Online Rummy Industry, gaming has been the most important way to gain entertainment and earn money online. Users from all age groups and remote places also have started making use of their smartphones and enjoy rummy online games in a few clicks.

Earlier, online rummy was tied with questions such as legality, security. But now, the fair gameplay, secure payments and user data integrity have broken the myth of flaws in online rummy gaming. With benefits to the gaming market, users are also savouring the flavours of rummy game by gaining immense entertainment and obviously income in an easy and safe way.



Adda52 Rummy probably owns the best looking game tables across all the platforms. With innovative avatars (profiles), eye-pleasing designs, and easy to use interface, one can experience playing the coolest rummy ever on his desktop or smartphone by installing the adda52rummy app.

The best offers on deposit and gameplay feature surely tempts the craving gaming needs of every player. Adda52 Rummy is going ahead by enhancing its product to be best suitable for rummy players. The cool offers with a user-friendly product have made adda52 rummy's growth unstoppable. “We are going to revamp the Leaderboard promotion and come up with new features with exciting rewards for our loyal customers in the year 2020,” says Ankur Suri, Product Manager of Adda52 Rummy, Gaussian Networks.

Adda52 Rummy was in constant news by making a buzz of their association with FC Goa and Indian Super League, 2019, hefty tournaments like One Plus7 Pro, Diwali Cash Bomb, Rummy X-Mas Carnival and many more. Among all the happy and elated users with victory, SM Shaikh had a glorious time of the year by emerging as the winner of Diwali Cash Bomb for 2 consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

By delivering fabulous promotions in the year 2019, Adda52 Rummy is ready to engage its users in some immense fun gaming and competition for the year 2020.

Upcoming Offers in January 2020

Grand 2020 tournament finale on Jan 5th with a prize pool of Rs 5lakhs BE-GOA Tournament from 6th to 19th Jan offering 6 Goa Packages worth Rs 2.25 Lakhs Sankranti 2020 Tournament from 7th Jan to 15th Jan offering total Prize Pool of Rs 51,000 Instant Bonus 71st Republic Day Sale offering 71% Cashback from 4th Jan to 26th Jan New Year Bash offer from 5th Jan to 18th Jan offering exciting rewards as below

500% LB up to 10k + 50% IB up to 250 using code: WELCOME2020

Free Daily satellite ticket of Be Goa Tournament

Free Daily Satellite of Sankranti Tournament

PowerFest Tournaments from 6th Jan to 29th Jan on every Monday & Wednesday with Prize Pool of Rs. 1,80,000



Weekend Promotions

Maha DANGAL from 3rd Jan to 26th Jan on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday offering 50% Deposit Bonus plus 50% Gameplay Bonus SUPER Sundays with Total Prize Pool of Rs. 1,00,000 on every Sunday FUNtastic Friday every Friday with Prize Pool of Rs. 77,000



Promotions organised for the entire month:

FREE ENTRY Tournaments with a total prize pool of Rs 31,000 as Instant Bonus 10K Rummy Race on entire month with Prize Pool of Rs. 3,10,000 Rummy Gladiator with Prize Pool of Rs. 1,86,000 TURBO Tournaments with Prize Pool – Rs. 2,32,500 Rummy Rush with Prize Pool: Rs. 31,000 Rummy Rockers with Total Prize Pool: Rs. 15,500 Daily Jackpot with Prize Pool: IB 93,000* Swagatham Tournaments with Prize Pool: Rs. 46,500 Club Tournaments Prize Pool: 9,300 IB POWERPLAY Tournaments with Prize Pool of Rs. 3,10,000



Use Bonus Code: WELCOME2020 and grab the Welcome Bonus Package up to Rs 10,250 (500% Locked Bonus up to 10,000 and 50% Instant Bonus up to 250)



Get set for a roller coaster rummy online gaming in the year 2020. Bag all the offers and experience Indian rummy gaming on an ultimate online rummy platform. Visit your favourite Adda52 Rummy now and start playing!