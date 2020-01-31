Online rummy is boon to techies, homemakers, corporate employees, and to anybody who wants to escape boredom or wants some entertainment out of boring, mundane hectic schedule of daily life. Online rummy distresses and relaxes the mind. It is an advantage when you can gain entertainment and also earn money online playing your favorite game like rummy. Adda52 Rummy is one of such websites/apps which is 100% safe and secure portal with good user interface and data privacy and protection policy in place. Adda52 Rummy is an online portal with good technicalities, gameplay features and with huge offers.

Adda52 Rummy owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is an online rummy portal offering every gaming feature and bonus offers to experience splendid rummy gaming and easy money earning opportunities in one place.

Adda52 Rummy was in the news for rocking the year 2019 with grandeur. Year 2020 had a great start with kickass offers like Grand2020 tourney, Sankranti tournament, Republic Sale, Bumper offer and Go Goa tourney. And the legacy continues with more amusing offers throughout the year. This February might be great for couples due to valentine’s day. But rummy game lovers will have an exciting month with loads of surprising offers waiting for entire February.

Adda52 Rummy has launched new offers as below

Satte Pe Satta

Rummy Cashathon

Weekend Bonanza

Make first deposit and gain cool cashback and instant bonus with these promotions.

Satte Pe Satta: This offer is equal to the blockbuster hit Satte Pe Satta movie of the 80's era. Make the first deposit between 24th Jan to 31st Jan and win seven times extra cashback.

Users should play any cash game or tournament and win at least 7 cash tables in the mentioned duration to win 7 times cashback.

The cashback credited will be based on the amount deposited first time by the user.

The maximum cashback offered is Rs 500

Rummy Cashathon: This is an innovative cashathon offering Guaranteed prize pool of 11k which can be won in very less time. Every first-time deposit made from 29th Jan to 1st Feb can win a free ticket to a freeroll tournament called Rummy Cashathon. Avail guaranteed prize pool of Rs 11 thousand by playing Rummy Cashathon on 1st Feb from 7 PM onwards.

FTD should be made from 29 th Jan to 1 st Feb

Jan to 1 Feb User should play rummy games and earn 25 or more loyalty points

Win free ticket to Rummy Cashathon and win from prize pool of 11k

The prize pool distributed in Rummy Cashathon is as follows:

1st Prize – Rs 1500

2nd Prize – Rs.1000

3rd Prize – Rs. 800

4th Prize – Rs. 500

5th Prize to 10th Prize – Rs. 200

11th Prize to 50th Prize – Rs 100

51st Prize to 90th Prize – Rs 50

Weekend Bonanza: There are weekend offers at Adda52 Rummy, but this weekend bonanza is icing on the cake with extra loyalty rewards on First Deposit followed by Gameplay. Users can earn 2 times extra loyalty points on first-time deposits made by new users. With more loyalty points users can upgrade their club score which are useful in winning club tournaments.

Weekends will be extra special with the opportunity to win 4 times extra loyalty points. This is how 4X loyalty points are gained.

FTD on weekends will offer two extra loyalty points.

Users will avail 550% bonus overall up to Rs 10,250 as a welcome bonus on using code: WELCOME2020. Get 500% Locked Bonus and 50% Instant Bonus

After making a first-time deposit, the loyalty points earned by playing games on weekends will be doubled. Two times extra loyalty points will be credited to the user.

Make FTD and play games to earn 2X loyalty points especially on weekends. Maximise your chances of upgrading club tournaments score by playing more games on the weekend.

Terms & Conditions

1. Every promotion has a limited duration.

2. The first time deposits made in mentioned durations for every promotion with specified game winnings will be eligible for the offer.

3. These promotions are valid for new users or to those users who are registered but have not yet made first deposit

4. All other terms and conditions of Adda52 Rummy will be applicable

5. Players must abide by the rules of adda52rummy.com

6. Contact customer support team or mail to info@adda52rummy.com for enquiries

Make first deposit and play any cash game or tournaments to win extra bonus and cashback.

For more news on the latest offers, visit promotions section at Adda52 Rummy. Win cashback and instant bonus and other prizes easily. Make your first deposit and avail all the above offers.

About the Company

Gaussian Networks owns an online version of a variety of games to offer smooth gameplay of your favorite games like rummy, poker, golf, chess, and scrabble. The most loved games once played indoors or outdoors can now be played in a secure online environment without any hassle. Adda52 Rummy is one of the products of Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd which offers Indian rummy games. Experience flawless smooth rummy gaming with bountiful offers.