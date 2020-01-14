January is the month of Celebrations with Makar Sankranti and Republic Day leading the charge. Adda52Rummy.com, India’s most trusted rummy portal, has made the month of January true to its festive and patriotic celebrations by hosting most amazing offers and happening tournaments.

Many juicy offers are launched to relish in the month like Sankranti tournament, Republic Day Sale, Bumper Offer and Go Goa Tournament are ready to rock entire January

Sankranti Tournament

Sankranti Tournament is launched on the eve of Makar Sankranti. Begun from 7th Jan, this tournament will end with a grand finale on 15th Jan offering prize pool of Rs 51,000.

Daily Satellites: Users can play Daily satellites held from 7th Jan to 14th Jan, 7.30 PM onwards and win a ticket to grand finale.

New Users can play daily satellites with a free pass by making a first-time deposit.

Existing Users can play daily satellites with 50 loyalty points. Daily satellite seats are limited to 30 everyday.

Grand Finale: New users can play Grand finale with direct buy-in of Rs 500 or by winning Daily satellites. Existing users can play Grand finale with 500 loyalty points

Play Grand Finale on Jan 15th 2020 from 7.30 PM onwards and win from a prize pool of Rs 51,000.

Bumper Offer

This is really the biggest bumper offer of the season. Just by making a first-time deposit, users can avail 100% cashback, 100% Moneyback and free satellite tickets to most happening tournaments of the month i.e., Sankranti tournament and Go Goa Tournament.

Users can win Bumper Offer by making an FTD and playing rummy games between 10th Jan to 19th Jan. The 100% cashback is divided and offered within 5 days of FTD based on the games played.

Go Goa Tournament is live from 6th Jan to 19th Jan 2020 offering 1night and 2 days couple package in 5-star hotel at Goa worth Rs 45,000 to top 6 winners.

Other than this the winner can present the “Man of the Match” cheque to the winner of Indian Super League (ISL) match. This episode will air live on Star Sports on Jan 25th at 7.30 PM!

Join the tournament qualifiers from 7th to 19th Jan with entry fee of Rs 75. Play the finale on 19th Jan at 10 PM and win the exciting rewards.

It's never late than ever. Rummy online lovers, you still have time to participate and win huge from these amazing offers. Enroll now and start playing to win more only at adda52 rummy.

About Adda52 Rummy

Adda52 Rummy, owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is an online gaming portal offering Indian Rummy Games to play for fun and to earn money online. The best user interface and gameplay features updated with new technologies make it worth playing rummy game variants combined with exciting promotions. Play at the website or install adda52 rummy app to enjoy unlimited rummy gaming.

