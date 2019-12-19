Marking another first, WPP Foundation celebrated its CSR Day at WPP’s new BAY99 Campus in Mumbai, alongside more than 3500 colleagues from 19 WPP agencies. WPP Foundation curated a fun-filled community event with a purpose of engaging employees and enabling interaction with more than 200 children from four schools ​supported by WPP Foundation.



Beginning the day on a creative high, the event was kickstarted with a Drum Circle led by popular local band Dharavi Rocks, followed by energetic workshops on theatre, art and craft, storytelling and more, drawing eager participation from both employees and children. Displaying a spirit of collaboration, the various sessions saw all teams out in active support. There was much enthusiasm and involvement from agency CEOs and senior leaders, employees and support staff, all of whom not only facilitated these sessions but also playing gracious hosts to many of the sessions in their respective offices.



As part of its Digital Education program, the WPP Foundation strives to enable the children to be future ready, by familiarizing them with digital transformation and technology skills. The Foundation has introduced experiential digital curriculum, enabling children to hone and practice their technical capabilities, including building computers and understanding KANO, robotics and code and design 3D models and much more. Over 140 students showcased their digital capabilities at the CSR Day through a 3D display, as well as an inter-city Robotics competition.



Country Manager for WPP in India, CVL Srinivas applauded the efforts of all present. He said, “It was delightful to see the level of enthusiasm from WPP staff in supporting the WPP India Foundation. The aim of having a CSR Day was to raise awareness amongst our employees towards the needs within our community. We want to create a supportive network for the next generation. The learnings from today extend beyond the workplace and the classroom as our people have gained new insights from their interactions, with some preparing to take on more active volunteer work with the WPP India Foundation.”



Speaking on the success of its first CSR Day, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP India CSR Foundation said, “We are thrilled to see the entire WPP team come together with our children as a large family, with our children taking center stage through various workshops. The sheer thrill and joy experienced by our children from playing an active part in this event, was equally shared by our employees. Such initiatives help to build confidence among our children with a sense of achievement and growing self-esteem. We look forward to opening more doors of engagement between our employees and children.”

About the WPP India CSR Foundation

WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP in India launched WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ under-served children and youth in achieving their true potential in their education and careers. WPP Foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focuses on education, life skills and job-readiness training. For more information, visit www.wppindiafoundation.com



Journey of the WPP India CSR Foundation

WPP India CSR Foundation strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood programme (E2L). Addressing key focus areas—retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L programme has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11- 18 years. Currently, the programme is running successfully in 10 underserved schools across the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L programme takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.



The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.



To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.



In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to:

Help over 70% of children secure their future through employment or higher education

Reduce dropout rates to less than 3%

Initiate better health standards

Double the ability of coding

Reduce gender discrimination

Increase literacy & numeracy

Increase confidence levels