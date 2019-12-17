Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2020.



The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Programme is a prestigious certification in the region and has recognised more than 1500 Top Employers in 118 countries across five continents. The assessment is based on an HR Best Practice Survey that encompasses over 100 questions covering 600 ‘People Development’ practices across 10 topics. These include: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. Organizations certified as Top Employers provide the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.



David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute said, “To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!”



Manoj Nagpaul, Senior Vice President, Head Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Limited said, “At Wipro, we believe our biggest asset is our people. We are committed to provide the best employee experience and foster a culture that nurtures talent. It is our continuous endeavour to adopt people practices that are innovative, human centric and help our people realise their potential. This is a great moment for us and I would like to congratulate all our partners, clients and employees who made this journey possible for us.”

About Top Employers Institute



Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organisations in 118 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 6,000,000 employees globally.



Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

www.top-employers.com



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.