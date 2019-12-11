Winni

Winni, India’s leading gift portal, announces that they have expanded their category offerings to meet the future gift demands of the upcoming mega festival. Taking the position, “World’s No.1 Online Gift Store,” the company is endeavoring to touch the new heights of success. To reach those heights, they are planning to target the audience’s interests. Winni’s new strategy to expand the New Year, Valentine’s Day, Christmas gifts collection with new products is undoubtedly the best idea to maintain a strong presence in the online gift market.



Heading this primary motive, the company focuses on completing customer offerings. This e-commerce gift platform has raised the present 80+ categories of Valentine, New Year, and Christmas gifts to 200+ categories that will meet the gift demands of around 100 million customers across the nation. The company is refurbishing its online space with brand new products that are also quite popular as well as high-rated by consumers. Such a major addition in their larger segment of gifts will help them to engage more and more consumers at their doors.



Kali Prasad Pandey, Marketing & Product Head at Winni, makes a statement, “Winni always works on effective strategies, and this move of expanding the categories gives us a bigger vision of bringing a large number of audience and shoppers into the avenues of online gift shopping. This strategy will play a key role in raising the innovation index, refurbishing the outlook of our site as well as revolutionizing the customer's shopping experience. Within November, we have added around 80% new products for those consumers who are seeking great gifts at an affordable price range.” He wrapped up his statement with the company’s vision, saying, “Our vision is to reach every consumer beyond the metros and Tier I towns so that no one is left to buy valuable gifts.”



Before mega-festival sale kick-off, the company has discussed the change in actions for the listed festivals. Christmas- After acquiring the huge success and extensive revenue collection in Diwali, the company is ready to reach another milestone, Christmas. Winni has recently added new categories like Secret Santa Gifts, Christmas Plants, Christmas Accessories consisting of hundreds of products, which was previously around 35-40. This shows they are focusing on the factor of a variety of offerings.



New Year- For a week after the Christmas festival, New Year, the company refurbishes the range of New Year gifts by adding brand new products. Around 500+ new offerings are launched by Winni to meet the gift demands of consumers.



Valentine's Day- Valentine's Day is a big-o-festival of the year for which they bring a large segment of Valentine gifts. For the whole Valentine week, India's finest online store is all set with new categories like Valentine Mixed flowers, Valentine Roses for Him/Her/Boyfriend/Girlfriend, Valentine Perfumes, Valentine Romantic Gifts and many more on their portal.

Winni has been a winning penchant for Christmas, New Year & Valentine offerings over the years and sure to maintain their position with this new strategy as well.

About Winni



Winni is a supermart of gifts that provides the best customer’s shopping experience with a wide range of offerings for every occasion. They are a well-known gift selling portal that offers the best quality of gift for all special days. This year, the company aims to make a high jump with its new strategy of expanding the category with absolute new products. Put their strategy under the lens by exploring their site https://www.winni.in/

