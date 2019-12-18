Vidyashilp Academy celebrated its 20th annual sports day on the 14th of December, 2019 amidst great spirit and camaraderie. The school playground overflowed with zeal, passion and excitement. The program began with the arrival of the Chief Guest Dr. Dayanand Pai, Managing Trustee Vidyashilp Academy and Dr. Kiran Pai, Director Vidyashilp Academy.



The students displayed a wide array of sporting events and talents ranging from Yoga, March Past, Track Events and Taekwondo amongst others. They mesmerized the audience with their energetic performances. The surprise this year was a special cultural event to showcase the inclusivity and diversity culture of India with a tableau of states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal, and Kashmir. The school’s Mascot, Shilp Tusker also made an appearance in the field.



With the spirit of Citius, Altius, Fortius the day celebrated the national and state-level champions. Vidyashilp Academy lays a strong emphasis on all-round development which includes a focus on athletics.



The Chief Guest awarded medals and certificates to the winners of the various sports events. Dr. Pai emphasized the importance of sports in a child’s life. He also applauded the Head of the School and the coaches for outstanding contribution and dedication towards the students’ achievements.



Vidyashilp Academy reiterates the necessity of sports and sportsmanship in this competitive world and appreciated the endeavors of the students and their accomplishments. The best march – past trophy and the overall champion trophy was awarded to Takshashila and Pataliputra house. The Sports Day ended with the National Anthem.

About Vidyashilp Academy



Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.