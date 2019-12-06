Unified Infotech, a leading web design, and development company announced today that it grabbed a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. During this period Unified Infotech turnover grew to be 87.9% percent.



“Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry,” said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. “We congratulate Unified Infotech on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India , ” he also added. “Being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India is an impressive accomplishment. We commend Unified Infotech for making it to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list with a phenomenal 87.9% growth rate over three years,”



The CEO of Unified Infotech, Pratip Biswas, elated at receiving this honor quoted, “The entire credit goes to our determined and tireless workforce and our continuous technology updation process to provide the clients with best in class service”.



Currently, in a leading position, Unified Infotech aims to carry on with their excellent work. Combining the latest technology with the expert mind of developers, Unified Infotech seeks to set the benchmark in the web design and development world with their performance.



Previously, the company has been recognised by Deloitte, among the 500 Fastest Growing Firms.

About Unified Infotech

Putting together a bunch of passionate and skilled minds, Unified Infotech has been around since 2010, transforming the visions of the clients into reality. For the developers and designers at Unified Infotech, the problems of the clients are treated as their own and generate the best solution they can for the problem.



During their 10 years of operation, the company has not only excelled in web design, development, and mobile application development but also in the various latest technologies such as Blockchain and IoT.

Services Offered



Some of the specialized services offered by Unified Infotech Inc. include:



Web and Mobile App Development

UI/UX Design

Web Design

Blockchain, AI & IoT Development

Custom CRM Development

eCommerce Web Development

Web App + SaaS Development

Enterprise Mobility



The company has a team of designers and developers with hands on experience in the market. Along with India, Unified Infotech have opened up their extension in the US as well to serve their global clients.



About Deloitte Technology Fast50, India



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from Internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.



The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Deloitte

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.