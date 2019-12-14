Smart home devices don’t just make life easier. If used properly, they can help to save energy, money and our planet. According to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), electricity consumption in Indian homes has tripled since 2000. Most widely and daily used appliances such as fans, TVs, refrigerators, air-conditioners, and water heaters contribute about 50-60% of the total residential electricity consumption in India.



This National Energy Conservation Day, Racold, India’s largest provider of water heating solutions, urges consumers to choose the right water heater which delivers high performance along with energy-efficient features. Committed to energy conservation and efficiency, Racold has recently launched ‘Omnis’, a water heater with advanced technology and energy savings features to deliver personalized hot shower.



Large scale adoption of energy-efficient consumer appliances can significantly reduce electricity consumption in the long term. When less power is consumed, the number of toxic fumes released by power plants is reduced, the earth’s natural resources are conserved and protect the ecosystem.



Speaking on the National Energy Conservation Day, Mr. Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd. ­­­­­­­­­­said, “Racold’s range of technologically advanced water heaters reflects our commitment towards creating awareness about the environment and energy efficiency among its customers and society at large. Winning the prestigious “BEE” The Bureau of Energy Efficiency Awards for nine consecutive years is a testimony of our efforts and deep commitment towards creating energy-efficient and eco-friendly products. Racold has placed energy efficiency at the heart of its sustainable growth strategy and is deeply committed to energy conservation. These awards inspire us to strive further towards designing highly energy-efficient water heating solutions that fulfill our responsibility towards the environment and our customers.”



The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, is mandated to regulate and promote energy efficiency and its conservation in India. The BEE recognizes innovation and achievements in energy conservation by industries and manufacturers of BEE star labeled appliances. The awards are also recognition of their demonstrated commitment to energy conservation and efficiency.



Mr. Narula further added, “In line with our endeavor to deliver energy-efficient solutions, we have launched the new range of Omnis water heaters which comes with smart features like Smart Bath Logic – an intelligent function which helps to customize your bath and saves up to 30% of electricity, Eco Function is another innovative energy-saving feature in our product. The Wi-Fi-enabled Omnis can be controlled through an App that helps you monitor your electricity consumption. Our range of renewable water heaters including solar water heaters and heat pumps for domestic and commercial applications harness the power of the sun and air to heat water.”



Next time when you buy a new consumer appliance product for your house, ensure that you check for smart energy-saving features. So, it not only saves you from the hefty electricity bills but also saves energy, making our planet a happier and healthier place to live.

About Ariston Thermo Group:



Ariston Thermo is a leading global company in the water heating and heating industry. The Group develops and provides solutions based on renewable energy sources, such as solar thermal systems and heat pumps, through a continuous investment in innovation for the development of increasingly advanced connectivity systems. In 2018, the Group recorded a turnover of € 1.61 billion and sold 8 million products in over 150 countries, with 6.800 employees, 66 operating companies and 5 representative offices in 40 countries, 27 production sites in 15 countries and 23 centres of competences and R&D in 14 countries. The Group offers a full range of products, systems and services, mostly under the brands Ariston, Elco, Chaffoteaux, Atag, Racold, NTI and HTP. The goal of Ariston Thermo is to look at the future of thermic comfort, offering an optimal combination of quality, energy savings and care for the environment.

About Racold:

Racold brand is India’s largest water heating solutions provider. Delighting customers by providing water heating solutions with a customer-centric approach.

Racold’s electric water heaters are energy efficient, innovative and best in class for storage and instant water heating solutions. Racold offers end-to-end solar water heating solutions to suit specific requirements in different markets. It provides customized solutions for industrial, residential, health care, educational and special applications. It also offers gas water heating solutions and heat pump water heaters.

The Racold brand is licensed to Ariston Thermo India Private Ltd. which is responsible for marketing, sales and service of “Racold” products in India.

