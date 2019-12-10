The smarter E India, the innovation hub for empowering new energy solutions featured riveting discussions between industry pioneers in the fields of solar, energy storage and electric mobility. The high-level conferences featured 30 sessions and workshops, including the new two-day Power2Drive Conference, organized in partnership with Energy Alternatives India.



Conference sessions, exhibition stage presentations, workshops and conversations on the exhibition floor were dominated by the same key theme: the intersection where renewable energy technologies meet will give ways to a treasure trove of new service opportunities and enable a more sustainable, reliable and resilient energy mix for India’s future generations. India has embarked one of the world's largest renewable energy capacity expansion program. The ambitious target is to achieve an installed capacity of renewable-based power of 175 GW by the year 2022, with 100 GW of solar. The roll out of large scale applications like Floating Solar, Agro PV and Grid Scale Storage are among the new frontiers opened up in India. Many challenges cropped up on the way, particularly in 2018 that stifled the growth. Nevertheless, with the support of the government, earning another term and committed to renewable energy, and if challenges of the past are being addressed expeditiously, India's energy and mobility transformation can be made to one among the fastest in the world.

After a year of elections, changes and uncertainty in the Indian renewable market, researchers and industry leaders delivered comments that offered a bold and optimistic take on the future for solar, energy storage and e-mobility technologies, and reminded attendees of the industries’ accomplishments and long history of innovation. Mercom India Research forecasts India to install over ~7.3 GW of solar capacity in the calendar year 2019. In the white paper “India Solar Market 2019 – An Overview” released in partnership with Intersolar India during the first day of the event, Mercom analysts predict solar installations in India to reach 70 GW by the end of 2022 based on current market dynamics and, for the first time, India will mark 10 GW of annual installations in 2020, assuming stable market conditions.

On the heart of the show floor, business to business meetings and lively interaction between buyers and sellers were seen at the “Buyer-Seller Forum” and attendees packed seats at the Innovation & Application stages to gain an understanding of new technology solutions and programs hitting the market. The free presentations included product demonstrations from exhibitors and special events hosted by Alliance for Rural Electrification, AGNIi’s/Invest India, Skill Council for Green Jobs, Indo-German Energy Forum, National Solar Energy Federation of India and The Energy and Resources Institute.

“Our global Intersolar, ees and Power2Drive events continually evolve to address the most important trends affecting the new energy world, which is renewable, decentralized and digital,” said Dr. Florian Wessendorf, managing director of Solar Promotion International. “We were the first event to recognize the value of coupling solar, storage and e-mobility and to unite those grid-edge technologies under the umbrella of The smarter E. Our goal has always been to provide a platform that facilitates important conversations and creates meaningful business connections. We look forward to continuing that tradition next year in the dynamic and promising Indian renewable market at The smarter E India 2020 in Mumbai.”

The smarter E India 2020 will be held December 15-17, 2020 in Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

