Swedish Company, SPOWDI (Solar Powered Water distribution) together with EMMVEE inaugurated ‘Spowdi Smart Farming’, an innovative and sustainable solution to bring forth the futuristic and best in class smart farm that supports small farmers community and saves water. The event saw, Shri. Rajendra Kumar Kataria, IAS, Secretary to Government, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Department inaugurate the farm in Bangalore on 9th December 2019.
The SPOWDI smart farm was created in collaboration with SHL Medical, Jain Irrigation, Emmvee Solar systems, and Team Sweden to showcase how innovative and sustainable solutions can be beneficial for the small farmers community and to save water. The SPOWDI Smart Farms is open to anyone who wants to see an example of how we can secure future food production in a sustainable way. They are located globally across Bangalore India, Uppsala Sweden, Malaga Spain and soon also in New York, California & Florida USA.
SPOWDI AB is an innovative company focused on developing environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions that can improve the living conditions of millions of people worldwide. Our unique water pump is capable of replacing traditional diesel pumps for agricultural irrigation using a small solar panel. Our goal is to enable small-scale family farms to improve their life situation dramatically. Our solution will also save water and help farmers to increase their revenue while protecting the environment.
|Image Caption : Mr. Rajender Kumar Kataria, IAS, Secretary Agriculture, horticulture and sericulture, Govt. of Karnataka, Mr. Henrik Johansson – CEO for Spowdi AB; Mr. Anders Andersson, CMO SPOWDI, Mr. Anil Kumar Kataria – Sr. Vice President, Jain Irrigation, Mr. Gabor Papp – SHL Medical Taiwan, Mr. Viggo Barmen – Second Secretary, Embassy of Sweden, Mr. Manjunatha DV – Founder and Managing Director, EMMVEE Solar Systems
