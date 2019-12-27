Today Studypad, the popular game-based learning company with over 30 million users globally, announced that they have brought Ashish Dua on board as Vice President of Product Management. Other than the founding members, Ashish is the first to hold a VP role.



"We are confident that Ashish’s proven track record and extensive experience will propel Studypad’s trajectory upward," said Arpit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Studypad. Ashish’s rich and varied experience of over a decade at companies such as Wynk Ltd (Airtel), MakeMyTrip and HCL makes his understanding of usage pattern analysis and his ability to gauge the market needs and lead product teams truly invaluable, Arpit added.



This year Studypad's flagship product, Splash Math's user base has exploded globally. Splash Math is loved by more than 30 million kids across 150+ countries. Over 440,000 teachers use it in about 77,000 schools across the United States alone. This has led to Studypad being recognized as one of the top 50 Emerging, Innovative Companies at NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards this year.



With plans to expand to new geographies and additional subjects in 2020, Studypad is rapidly adding strategic hires to its 220+ strong Gurugram team. Ashish's appointment is the latest in a string of key hirings. Earlier this year, Studypad hired Niharika Jain as Director of Human Resources. Niharika, a gold medallist from XLRI, brings in experience from power brands such as Myntra, PwC and Nestle. Studypad has also roped in Rahi, CEO and co-founder of IndiaRush.com, to work on expanding its existing product portfolio.



As Studypad continues to grow, it'll be recruiting talent across teams and levels in the coming year.

About Studypad



Loved by 30 million kids around the world, Studypad makes engaging learning experiences to nurture a generation of fearless learners. Its flagship product Splash Math is the fastest growing elementary school math program in the US, used by over 440,000 teachers in about 77,000 schools across the United States. Splash Math is currently used in 150+ countries and has benefitted more than 30 million kids across the world. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @SplashMath.