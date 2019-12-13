Sony SAB’s fantasy drama ‘Baalveer’ which has captured the imagination of audiences across the country with its fascinating storyline, has also earned the distinction of being named as the most searched Indian television show across the world according to Google’s annual trends report ‘Year in Search’ for 2019.



The report ‘Year in Search’ which was revealed recently by Google comprises data of the most searched topics globally in 2019. Specifically, Google looked at the biggest trends or search terms that saw the largest spikes in traffic over a sustained period in 2019. Baalveer was the only Indian television show from a Hindi general entertainment channel to be featured in the top searches for television shows across the world.



Set against the backdrop of the two mystical worlds of Veer Lok and Kaal Lok, Baalveer Returns is India’s most loved fantasy drama show on Indian television. Sony SAB, one of the leading Hindi General Entertainment Channels in India, launched the new season for the show titled ‘Baalveer Returns’ featuring Dev Joshi, Pavitra Punia and Sharmilee Raaj amongst others in September which led to this phenomenal spike in search activity on Google. Baalveer Returns features state-of-art sets, delightful cutting edge VFX and a brand-new script with exciting new characters. Interestingly, Baalveer Returns also emerged as the ‘Breakout’ search term on Google ‘Year in Search’ for 2019 (Ref – Google trend report).



For viewers of Sony SAB, Baalveer is not just a show, it’s a legend – a landmark show on Indian television where the first season of the show had concluded in 2016 after a thrilling journey that continued for over 1000 episodes. Such was the craze for Baalveer that even after four years since the end of the first season, the show was still one of the most viewed shows on SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Network’s online streaming platform. Owing to the demand and the interest from the fans for a new season Sony SAB decided to bring back the magic of Baalveer to the TV screens in a grand new avatar this year.



Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony SAB, PAL and Sony MAX movie cluster



“Being the only Indian GEC show in the top 10 most searched TV shows on Google globally is a tremendous achievement and we would like to thank all our fans for their love and support which has seen Baalveer and all our shows scaling new heights in popularity every year along with all the cast and crew who work relentlessly to make Baalveer Returns such a grand success. We have always aimed to be the happiness enablers in people’s life and hence all our offerings have always been light-heart values driven content that is loved by all the members of family and one of the key points that differentiates us from our competition is our ability to create characters that click with the audience – the success of Baalveer Returns is a true testament to that.”

About SONY SAB:



Launched in March 2005, SONY SAB is part of the network of television channels owned by Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. The brand’s core brand proposition of ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’, stands for a larger purpose in life; a belief that happy people make a happier world. SONY SAB, with its impressive line-up of fresh programs and light-hearted content ranging from daily family comedy to path breaking concepts is dedicated to promoting an enjoyable ‘family-viewing’ experience. Its current programming mix includes Tenali Rama, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Bhakharwadi and Tera Kya Hoga Alia. SAB launched its HD feed in 2016. The channel is broadcasted nationally and is available in more than 100 million households in India and internationally in more than 150 countries reaching over 25 million households.



For more information, log on to: www.sabtv.com



About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)



Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by



Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com