DxSherpa Technologies, one of the fastest-growing and preferred ServiceNow partners has announced today that it has achieved a Premier level partnership within a month after becoming a Specialist Partner of ServiceNow. This has become possible due to our dedicated, innovative and experienced team approach which has now reached 200+ skilled consultants in ServiceNow space.

DxSherpa Technologies is an Enterprise Service Management Consulting and Outsourcing services company that provides its services in almost all the quadrants of the ServiceNow wheel and also Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services to its customers globally. The ServiceNow partnership has enabled DxSherpa Technologies to provide customers with cloud-based advanced automation and process workflow capabilities in a single platform for managing service relationships not only within IT but also across the enterprise.



“We have experienced tremendous success with ServiceNow cloud solution in providing customers with an efficient service management solution. We are excited about the new partnership which brings new opportunities for us to serve customers.” Rachna Barsagade, Director – DxSherpa Technologies.



DxSherpa Technologies is currently serving 60+ customers on four continents. Our focus on customer satisfaction and providing high-quality service provides an edge over other partners that fueled the growth from two to 200+ consultants in just 2 years.

DxSherpa Technologies has a pool of ServiceNow professionals in various areas of the ServiceNow platform including ITSM, ITBM, ITOM, CSM and Custom App Development. It provides both depth and breadth of expertise which helps in strategically positioning DxSherpa Technologies to deliver immediate value and impact to its clients.

About DxSherpa Technologies

DxSherpa is a Premier Partner of ServiceNow with its Leadership team having 15+ years of combined experience in the IT and Automation Industry. We help clients design and execute services with faster wins in all phases. We are dedicated in providing Enterprise Service Management Services specific to ServiceNow solutions. For more information, visit our website: https://dxsherpa.com/.