Ho! Ho! Ho! Adding joy to the holiday season, PVR Cinemas is hosting Christmas special, ‘Kids’ Day Out Film Festival’ across India. Started on 21st December’19, the 9-day Film Festival will screen two popular children films; Frozen -2 and Spies in Disguise at PVR Playhouse, a unique kid’s auditorium concept. The festival will run across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amritsar.

Adding to the excitement and vigor of the year-end celebrations; PVR has introduced the Kid’s Film Festival to cater to its youngest patrons and pamper them at PVR Playhouse, an auditorium specially designed for children.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “Christmas always brings in a lot of excitement, gifts and surprises. We every year organize a festival specific to children for them to enjoy with their families. The response all these years has been enthralling and each year we come up with a new enthusiasm to do something special for our youngest audience. The festival will open across 7 cities and we are certain it will overjoy our little patrons.”

The experience will be made even more memorable with the special Xmas contest that will go live in PVR’s social/ digital handles. Making the celebrations grand, the participants will get a chance to travel to Dubai and other international destinations with family by only submitting the Playhouse movie tickets dated between 21st and 29th December’19.

This Christmas, PVR welcomes the tiny tots to indulge in some winter extravaganza at the theatres.

