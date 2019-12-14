Porsche has extended its Cayenne range with the addition of the Cayenne Coupé – a version that features an all-new body shape, two different roof concepts and impressive performance. Launched at a showcase event held by Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR at its new showroom in Gurugram, the model shares the same technical attributes as the successful third generation Cayenne, meanwhile its sharpened proportions and dramatically sloping roofline gives it a more athletic appearance. Two derivatives are now available for customers to order, this includes; the Cayenne Coupé and Cayenne Turbo Coupé.

Speaking during the launch event, Pavan Shetty, Director – Porsche India said: “We are delighted to unveil the Cayenne Coupé for the first time here in India. A truly worthy addition, this model offers the option of an extra sporty variant within our SUV range. The Cayenne Coupé also reinforces the evolutionary approach Porsche takes to developing its sports cars for the new era. Inheriting the same technical capabilities implemented in the third generation Cayenne, alongside a sharpened design, the Cayenne Coupé is more progressive, athletic, and emotional in its own right. I have no doubt that this impressive model will generate interest amongst current Porsche owners and enthusiasts alike.”

Athletic design and style

With the exception of the front end, all other body parts of the latest model have been completely redesigned and redeveloped. The significantly steeper roof line makes it more dynamic and positions it as the sportiest-looking model in the segment. Reformed rear doors and wings broaden the shoulders of the Coupé by 18 millimetres, contributing to an overall muscular impression. The rear number plate is integrated into the bumper, making the vehicle appear closer to the ground.

The new Cayenne Coupé comes with a 2.16 m2 panoramic fixed glass roof as standard. The 0.92 m2 glazed area gives all passengers an extraordinary sense of space, while the integrated roller blind protects against sun exposure and the cold. A contoured carbon roof is optionally available for the Coupé. The centre seam gives the roof the characteristic look of a sports car, similar to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The carbon roof is available in one of the three lightweight sports packages. These packages also include the Sport Design features and new, weight-reduced 55.8 cm (22”) GT Design wheels, seat centres in classic checked fabric, as well as carbon and Alcantara accents in the interior. For the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, the package also includes a sports exhaust system

On each Cayenne Coupé model, a fixed roof spoiler is combined with the new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA). The spoiler is integrated into the vehicle silhouette and extends by 135 millimetres at speeds of 90 km/h and above, increasing the downforce on the rear axle and thus enhancing driving stability.

Turbocharged engines and eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission

Benefiting from a generation of powerful and efficient engines initially implemented in third generation Cayenne models, the Coupé versions arrive with increased power through the addition of a Sport Chrono Package fitted as standard.

Achieving a top speed of 243 km/h, the Cayenne Coupé is driven by a three-litre V6 turbo engine with an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. The model accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, with the figure dropping to 5.9 seconds if one of the three optional lightweight sports packages has been chosen.

The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupé features a four-litre V8 engine with twin-turbo charging, resulting in 550 hp and maximum torque of 770 Nm. A zero to 100 km/h sprint is achieved in 3.9 seconds, alongside a top speed of 286 km/h.

All three Cayenne Coupé models feature Porsche’s eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. Shorter response times and sportier ratios in the lower gears enhance both on-road performance and off-road capability. At the other end of the spectrum, the long-transmission eighth gear ensures low torques, optimised fuel consumption and relaxed driving.

Sporty interior with intuitive controls

At the front, the Cayenne Coupé includes new eight-way electrically adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests to offer exceptional comfort and support. Rear seats come fitted as standard with a 2+2 seating configuration and a centre storage compartment. Rear passengers sit 3 cm (1.18”) lower than in the Cayenne to offset the effects of the lower roofline. Like the third-generation model, the Cayenne Coupé features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, an instrument cluster with two 17.78 cm (7”) full-HD displays designed to show a wide range of information, manageable via the multifunction steering wheel. Featured prominently in the centre stack, a 31.2 cm (12.3”) full-HD touchscreen offers access to operate a range of settings and functions in the vehicle.

Improved driving dynamics

Designed to advance driving dynamics, all Coupé models include 50.8 cm (20”) wheels, Power Steering Plus and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Power Steering Plus is firm at high speeds, while at low speeds the steering force is assisted to help with parking and maneuvering. The PASM has been developed to continuously regulate the damping force for each wheel individually. Wheels start at 50.8 cm (20”) and include more designs than the third generation Cayenne, such as the 55.80 cm (22”) GT Design wheel, available in combination with the lightweight sports packages.

The new Cayenne Coupé models are now available at all Porsche Centres in India. Basic retail prices (ex-showroom) are as follows:

