Technology has been kind to almost everyone. Probably, there is hardly any area left where technology has not already played its role. Numerous technological creations – big and small, have surely reflected the history of time. If we talk about the gaming industry, it has evolved drastically over the last few decades. Lately, sites like Rummy Passion – India’s most loved rummy website has used technology to expand its userbase to a great extent. It recently introduced a new referral program for all its players to broaden their gaming horizons and to bring in more people just like themselves. This referral scheme is for those who want to share their valuable time with their loved ones and at the same time, make abundant winnings. The ultimate objective of the site is to supercharge the players’ energy and reward them beyond their expectations. Besides the slew of daily offerings, the site lately upgraded its ‘Refer a Friend’ program to perk up the value for its players and make their gaming experience a lot better than what they’re already accustomed to do.



All About ‘Refer a Friend’ Program

The whole idea is for players to revel their bond with Rummy Passion’s new ‘Refer a Friend’ package. In this bonus offer, the player and their friend will equally share an enriching referral bonus of Rs 5,000. It simply means that when a player invites their best buddies to the site, a bonus amount of Rs 5,000 will be distributed equally between the player and their friend.

You Refer | You Get Rs 2,500 + Rs 500* (When Friend Plays Cash Rummy Games)

Your Friend Plays Cash Rummy Games | They Earn Rs 2,500



A fair deal indeed! The players word of mouth, or in this case word spread through email and social media is what will bring friends to the tables. The website generously rewards both the referrer and the referee.

What’s Special About This Program?

What is even better is that the player isn’t restricted to invite just one or two of their friends. For each friend who is introduced to the site, the referrer earns a corresponding referral bonus, provided they deposit and play cash games at RummyPassion.com. It’s a great way for Rummy Passion players to augment their winnings by referring more friends.

The Simple Two-Step Process

Step 1 – Players send an invitation to their friends to join and play cash games at Rummy Passion. This can be done easily by sharing the link via various channels such as Email, SMS, Link, or Social Media – Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

– Players send an invitation to their friends to join and play cash games at Rummy Passion. This can be done easily by sharing the link via various channels such as Email, SMS, Link, or Social Media – Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Step 2 – Once their friend registers at the site, makes a deposit and plays cash games, the referrer will get rewarded with Rs 2,500 (PER EACH FRIEND). The bonus will be credited to the players account in real-time.

NOTE – For detailed information, players can go through the ‘Refer a Friend Terms and Conditions’ page carefully.

What’s the USP of Rummy Passion’s Referral Program?

Simplified Sharing Process – Stay away from any hustle and bustle. Players can invite their buddies to Rummy Passion with the direct method, i.e., by sending them an invitation via four ways, i.e., an Email, Link, SMS, or through Social Media profiles that are highly effective channels and their contacts may use these regularly.

– Stay away from any hustle and bustle. Players can invite their buddies to Rummy Passion with the direct method, i.e., by sending them an invitation via four ways, i.e., an Email, Link, SMS, or through Social Media profiles that are highly effective channels and their contacts may use these regularly. Multiple Winnings – There’s no third-party involvement. The moment the invited friend registers at the site and plays games for stakes, the referrers account will be credited with Rs 2,500.

How Rummy Stands Out Amongst Its Competitors?

There are hordes of benefits that Rummy Passion gives to its players, and this is what makes the website stand out against its competitors:

The site offers bigger incentives in comparison to other competitive websites.

In addition to the reward of Rs 2,500, Rummy Passion gives an extra Rs 500* as a token of thanks to its players for inviting their friends.

Players can invite as many friends as they want to the site. Doing so, users will keep multiplying their winnings.

The site also allows its’ players to polish their skills by inviting your friends, learning new skills, and playing along them to become pros.

It’s Time to Celebrate Friendship

“Real friends are those who walk in when the rest of the world walks out.”

Players are usually in touch with others just like themselves, and what can be a better way to thank them by inviting them to Rummy Passion and share the reward? The Co-Founder of Rummy Passion, Mr. Bobby Garg, in his statement, said –

“The year 2019 has been special for both creators and players. You have always inspired us to improve and become better. It’s time to thank you for all your contribution.”

So, now there’s nothing that should be holding players back. It’s time for card lovers to nurture their bond by inviting their rummy circle of friends to India’s Most Loved Website and bustle with great enthusiasm. The moment they will board on the tables and play cash games, a players account will get credited with the bonus. It’s a straightforward way to grab a big bonus, and RummyPassion.com is making sure that rummy enthusiasts don’t skip it.

Passion Se Khel!