Technology has been kind to almost everyone. Probably, there is hardly any area left where technology has not already played its role. Numerous technological creations – big and small, have surely reflected the history of time. If we talk about the gaming industry, it has evolved drastically over the last few decades. Lately, sites like Rummy Passion – India’s most loved rummy website has used technology to expand its userbase to a great extent. It recently introduced a new referral program for all its players to broaden their gaming horizons and to bring in more people just like themselves. This referral scheme is for those who want to share their valuable time with their loved ones and at the same time, make abundant winnings. The ultimate objective of the site is to supercharge the players’ energy and reward them beyond their expectations. Besides the slew of daily offerings, the site lately upgraded its ‘Refer a Friend’ program to perk up the value for its players and make their gaming experience a lot better than what they’re already accustomed to do.
You Refer | You Get Rs 2,500 + Rs 500* (When Friend Plays Cash Rummy Games)
Your Friend Plays Cash Rummy Games | They Earn Rs 2,500
A fair deal indeed! The players word of mouth, or in this case word spread through email and social media is what will bring friends to the tables. The website generously rewards both the referrer and the referee.
What’s Special About This Program?
The Simple Two-Step Process
NOTE – For detailed information, players can go through the ‘Refer a Friend Terms and Conditions’ page carefully.
What’s the USP of Rummy Passion’s Referral Program?
How Rummy Stands Out Amongst Its Competitors?
It’s Time to Celebrate Friendship
Players are usually in touch with others just like themselves, and what can be a better way to thank them by inviting them to Rummy Passion and share the reward? The Co-Founder of Rummy Passion, Mr. Bobby Garg, in his statement, said –
So, now there’s nothing that should be holding players back. It’s time for card lovers to nurture their bond by inviting their rummy circle of friends to India’s Most Loved Website and bustle with great enthusiasm. The moment they will board on the tables and play cash games, a players account will get credited with the bonus. It’s a straightforward way to grab a big bonus, and RummyPassion.com is making sure that rummy enthusiasts don’t skip it.
Passion Se Khel!
