BMW India
|
Ms. Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India.
Ms. Kathrin Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark. Prior to this, Ms. Frauscher was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services Northern Europe. She also has rich experience of working with BMW Group in the areas of Retail Performance as well as MINI Brand Management. Born in Austria, Ms. Frauscher holds a degree in International Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.
BMW Financial Services India, a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group, is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region) and started operations since June 2010. BMW Financial Services India operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW Financial Services India are significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and Motorrad who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions. Service excellence is the primary focus of operations across all business lines.
|
Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs BMW Group India, ,+91-9910481013 ,+91 (124) 4566600 , Abhay.Dange@bmw.in
|Image Caption : Ms. Kathrin Frauscher, MD & CEO, BMW Financial Services India
|click for high-res image