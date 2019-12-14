MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, today announced the appointment of Mr. Harish Manian as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Harish is a healthcare management professional with almost two decades of experience in the P&L role covering project management, operations, business transition and business development. He has worked across the healthcare ecosystem (hospitals, pharma consulting, medical technology consulting and ITES) across various geographies.



Confirming the appointment, Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare Private Limited said, “Ever since our inception last year, MGM Healthcare has aimed to lead the movement towards early and accurate diagnosis and treatment; and to deliver deep insights by making state-of-the-art technology and next generation cure accessible and affordable to people…thus enabling better quality of life. And for this to be implemented in an organised manner, we need people with proven track record in the healthcare management space. In Harish we see a highly business and process focused professional with a keen interest in product management and strategic business planning for new and existing hospitals. I am happy to welcome him on board at MGM Healthcare; and am confident that he will implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead MGM to our next phase of growth.”



Harish was responsible for successfully starting and turnaround of several multi-specialty Quaternary care hospitals & Medi-City Projects for Manipal Group, Fortis Healthcare & Parkway Pantai India (IHH Berhad). He has managed 2000+ beds multi-geography healthcare facilities across India. During the last decade was responsible for few landmark clinical programs in India and South Asia, including the largest Cardiac Transplant Program, largest Artificial Heart / LVAD Program, largest Lung Transplant Program and the largest Cadaver Kidney Transplant program. He was also associated with one of the world’s most prestigious and largest Liver Transplant program in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Harish Manian said, “In a short span of a year, MGM Healthcare has today become a force to reckon with in the region, with unnmatched potential across medical specialities. I am honoured and overwhelmed to be part of this dynamic ‘Healthcaring Movement’ promoted with a positive and holistic treatment approach. I look forward to closely working with the entire team in realising MGM’s vision and mission. My primary focus will be to grow MGM to a strong position across healthcare verticals in the region and to model the desired changes for further growth and expansion.”

At MGM Healthcare, Harish will oversee the functions of Operations, Strategic Business Planning, Product Management, New Initiatives, Business Transition, Project Management, Business Development & Marketing, People Management and Talent Acquisition. All the divisional heads will be reporting in to him; and he would be directly reporting in to Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan.

About MGM Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Over the course of nearly two decades, MGM Healthcare’s flagship Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) have stood tall, with the former ranked 23rd among medical institutions in India (NIRF 2018), and the seventh medical college to be accredited by American Heart Association. These, along with other teaching institutions and tertiary care hospitals, are the foundation upon which MGM Healthcare’s altruistic aspirations and sterling credentials have been built and are the inspiration for the movement to come.