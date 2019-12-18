Other major winners at Inkspell Media’s flagship event included Monk Media Network (Digital Agency of the Year), RepIndia (Digital Agency of the Year – Silver), iProspect (Digital Enterprise of the Year), Timesnownews.com (Digital Publisher of the Year), Rajnish Khare – HDFC Bank Ltd. (Digital Person of the Year), and Ankit Mehrotra – Dineout (Digital Entrepreneur of the Year).



Digital Technology is transforming business models, operations and processes, communication patterns, legal requisites, and therefore, strategic decisions. This paradigm shift driven by digital forces is happening across all business practices, functions, sectors and industries, and the diversity of winning entities at the fourth edition of the Drivers of Digital Awards validated this phenomenon.



Xiaomi, which has been at the numero uno position in terms of shipment in the Indian smartphone market for eight consecutive quarters, had a 28.3 per cent share in the June 2019 quarter under the remarkable leadership of Manu Kumar Jain who was adjudged the Digital Icon of the Year 2019. Monk Media Network, a highly promising startup in the field on Digital Marketing, won two major titles apart from their campaign wins: Digital Marketing Startup of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year 2019. Advertising giant iProspect won took home the prestigious ‘Digital Enterprise of the Year’ award. Timenownews.com bagged the ‘Digital Publisher of the Year’ award for its comprehensive digital coverage of myriad subjects and news topics. Rajnish Khare from HDFC Bank and Ankit Mehrotra from Dineout won the Digital Person of the Year and Digital Entrepreneur of the Year awards respectively. Naveen Kukreja from Paisabazaar.com was declared the Fintech Leader of the Year, while Kaushal Mahesh Gupta from Zydus and Abhishek Jha from Fab Alley were the joint winners for the Digital Marketer of the Year title. ‘World Music’ on Gaana app was adjudged the Best Innovation of the Year 2019.



Other digital agencies that took home multiple awards for their creative campaigns included Red Dot Entertainment, Logicserve Digital, WATConsult, The Better India, FrogIdeas, Schbang, Sociowash, Mirum Digital, vFirst and mCanvas. Among the new entrants, INFIDIGIT, AAJ Media Productions, and SignDesk by Desk Nine Pvt. Ltd. grabbed the key startup awards.



Brands and other professionals, agencies and enterprises that stood out with digital initiatives and campaigns in this year’s edition included- Gaana.com, Zydus, Fab Alley, Paisabazaar.com, Dineout, HDFC Bank, Xiaomi, Timesnownews.com, Tata Capital, HDFC Life, Indiabulls, Merkle Inc, Max Life Insurance, Franklin Templeton, Retra Lending, CAMServ, Arre, Myntra, Times Points, Lacto Calamine, Red Dot entertainment, Snapdeal, Yes Bank, Lacto Calamine, Cadbury, Arre, iProspect, RepIndia, Monk Media, Infibeam Avenues, WATConsult, Circuselephants, mCanvas, BIG FM, One Network Entertainment, Magik LED, Interactive Bees, HUL, SBGI, The Good Edge, Amazon, Ferradol, Exide Life, i-khedut Mobile Application, BSI Mitra, CricPlay, Zee News, JioSaavn, Aaj Tak, Reliance Jio phone, Times Prime, Adani Group, Gozoop, Dell, FrogIdeas, Fitternity.com, Bollywoodlife.com, Togglehead, INFIDIGIT, AAJ Media Productions, HDFC Bank, Desk Nine Pvt. Ltd, Akshar, Divo Digital, Piramal, Anarock, Fevcryl, Schbang, NBA India Games, ESPN, Tata Tigor, BlueBot, Fujifilm, Social Panga, Hiveminds, SBI General Insurance, Adani Group, Edelweiss, Bajaj Finserv, Arm Worldwide, Citibank, Publicis, Realme, Sociowash, Bajaj Allianz, Logicserve Digital, Reliance General Insurance, GOT, Kinnect, Social Panga, MTV, LinkedIn, Apple, FCB Interface, Huggies, Canon, Mirum, HDFC Life Insurance, Locobuzz, Imarticus, HiveMinds, Axis Bank, Realme, TVS Credit, Red Chillies Entertainment, WRD, Abbott India, COCO, DHFL GI, ICICI Prulife, Twitter, TVF Play, Metro wholesale and so on.



“It has been my privilege to have been a jury member at the esteemed Drivers of Digital Summit and Awards 2019. With over 800 entries representing 350 plus unique brands, I can say that the level of competition this year was stellar. What was interesting to note was the quality of work being done across industries in the online space. It's inspiring to see the level of creativity, innovation and business and social impact some of this work is having. I would like to congratulate all the participants. For me, given the type of work I have been fortunate to judge, everyone is a winner!



What’s also heartening to note is that brands are increasingly realizing the importance of digital to their overall media mix and are taking this opportunity to explore different aspects of digital media in ways never done before. Going ahead, I anticipate more path-breaking and innovative work coming from brands and agencies as they try and beat their own benchmarks and reach for better!” said Rituraj Bidwai, Head of Brand | Mahindra Susten, who was part of the Jury that elected the winners.



On winning four awards for campaigns across different brands, Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital said, “These accolades showcase our commitment towards designing innovative solutions for varied business needs of the brands we work with. I would like to thank the entire team of Logicserve Digital for the commendable work, and also our partners for always believing in us.”



