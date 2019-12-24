ISS Facility Services (India) announced the appointment of Aksh Rohatgi as its new CEO and Country Manager effective December, 2019.

Aksh Rohatgi, who was till recently the Regional CFO – Asia Pacific succeeded Purvin Patel who has taken on a new leadership role within the ISS group. Aksh joined ISS in September 2014 as the Chief Financial Officer for ISS India. He then moved to Singapore as the Regional CFO for Asia Pacific in 2017. Whilst in the Regional CFO role, Aksh has also held operational responsibility for ISS Taiwan and, more recently, as Interim CEO and Country Manager for ISS Hong Kong.

Dane Hudson, Regional CEO Asia Pacific said: “I am very pleased with the appointment of Aksh to this very important role. India is a strategic market for ISS and Aksh is an experienced and effective leader who has in-depth understanding of our strategy and is well-positioned to take ISS India to new heights.”

Aksh will also be the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISS India. He is recognised as one of the key leaders in the transformation of the APAC business. Both as CFO for India and Asia Pacific, Aksh has demonstrated excellent ability to drive results and strategic improvements in the business.

"We are on a transformational journey in India – with our Key Account strategy, unique Integrated Facility Services (IFS) model, high standards of compliance and self-delivery, we have created a huge differentiation in the market place. I believe, with the combination of empowered employees, service excellence, data and technology, we can continue to build on our strong momentum and propel ISS to a high growth trajectory. It feels good to be back and I am very excited about my new role," said Aksh Rohatgi.

About ISS India

ISS Facility Services India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading workplace experience and Facility Management (FM) company, headquartered in Mumbai and is a subsidiary of ISS A/S, Denmark. In partnership with its customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. The company brings all of this to life through its unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the country. ISS is the preferred FM partner to India’s largest business conglomerates. With its highly engaged team of over 55,000 employees and over 50 offices pan India, ISS manages over 140 mn Sq. ft. of area for 1,100 clients. Following are some of the recent awards conferred upon ISS India:

Best Practices Award in “India Building Technology (FM), Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award” by Frost and Sullivan

‘Global CSR Excellence & Leadership Award for Best Corporate Responsibility Practices’ and ‘India Sustainable Leadership Award’ by World CSR Congress

‘Best Organisation for Women Empowerment in the Facility Segment’ at the Women Empowerment Summit and GIWL Awards

ISS believes in ‘curating’ workplace experiences by converting employee touchpoints into ‘trust points’ through its superior services, cost friendly models and innovative solutions that allow customers the benefit of staying focused on their core business. Its integrated self-delivery model and high focus on compliance has been the benchmark for the FM industry in India.

Website: www.in.issworld.com